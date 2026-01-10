Vice President JD Vance ripped many in the mainstream media Thursday during a press conference focused on the fatal shooting Wednesday of a leftwing activist Minneapolis woman who reportedly belonged to ICE Watch, an organization that trains its members to track and “resist” federal immigration enforcement agents.

Screenshot: The White House

ICE Agent Jonathan Ross’ cellphone footage, obtained by Alpha News, appeared to show Renee Nicole Good driving her car into Ross, prompting him to defend himself by opening fire.

“Somebody sent me a photo of a CNN headline about what happened in Minneapolis, and this is the headline, and I’m just going to read it,” the vice president began, quoting: “’Outrage after ice officer kills U.S. citizen in Minneapolis.’ Well, that’s one way to put it, and that is the way that many people in the corporate media have put this attack over the last 24 hours.”

Vance emphasized that Good’s actions leading to her death comprised “an attack on federal law enforcement … an attack on law and order … an attack on the American people.”

“The way that the media by and large has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace, and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day,” he continued. “What that headline leaves out is the fact that that very ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 33 stitches in his leg. So, you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile.”

“What that headline leaves out is that that woman was there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation in the United States of America,” Vance asserted. “What that headline leaves out is that that woman was part of a broader leftwing network to attack, to dox, to assault, and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job.”

What media should have done, the vice president said, was to “tell the truth” about Good’s group ICE Watch, “working tirelessly, sometimes using domestic terror techniques to try to make it impossible for the President of the United States to do what the American people elected him to do, which is enforce our immigration laws.”

Vance said both he and President Donald Trump “stand with ICE” and “with all of our law enforcement officers.”

“And part of that is recognizing that you people in the media, not everybody in this room, but many people in this room have been lying about this attack,” he maintained. “She was trying to ram this guy with her car. He shot back. He defended himself. He’s already been seriously wounded in law enforcement operations before, and everybody who’s been repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement officer shot at her. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Every single one of you.”

The full video reveals the exchange between Ross and Good, whose reported wife, Rebecca, shouted “Drive, baby drive” before Renee rammed into Ross prior to his opening fire.

In October, Chicago Superintendent of Police Larry Snelling warned those engaging in protests against federal ICE officers in his city. The New York Post provided video:

“Let me make this clear,” Snelling said plainly. “Federal agents, ICE, HIS, are officers. They are agents of law enforcement. If you box them in with vehicles, it is reasonable for them to believe that they are being ambushed and that this could end in a deadly situation. And it’s reasonable for them to use force based on those conditions.”

“Do not box in any law enforcement officer,” Snelling warned. “You are breaking the law when you do that and you are putting yourself in danger following law enforcement agents around.”

The Chicago police chief explained that “the question is why? What do you plan on doing?”

“It’s also reasonable for them to believe that you’re eventually going to do harm to them if you ram any vehicle, especially that of one that contains law enforcement agents, and that’s any law enforcement: local, state, federal, county, and you do this intentionally. This is considered deadly force. Deadly force is anything that can cause great bodily harm or death.”

“When you plow into a vehicle that contains law enforcement agents, you’re using deadly force and they can use deadly force in response to stop you,” Snelling asserted.

The Post also reported Friday that Good’s 6-year-old son attends the Southside Family Charter School, which, according to its website, engages children in “critical thinking and problem solving, involving children in political and social activism, encouraging creative expression, offering a wide range of electives and advocating for children and families.”

“We integrate social justice into every grade level, telling the stories of the people, not the people in power, and helping students understand history and their role in making the world a better place,” the school says, adding, “We are proud to be a welcoming space for all families, including LGBTQ+ students and families of all backgrounds.”

“We partner with local and national organizations, artists, and activists to enrich student learning,” the school’s website continues. “Our students and staff participate in local events and community organizing projects.”

In comments to the Post, Rashad Rich, a former teacher of the school, said he understood that Good was “involved in social justice.”

“We are a tight-knit community and a lot of parents are [activists],” he said, adding, “They try to keep current events a part of the school. We have circle conversations where we let kids express fears and concerns and sympathy.”

Rich said among the “current events” topics the school taught students about were the shooting at the Church of the Annunciation in 2025 and the killing of George Floyd in 2020.