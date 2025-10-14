A national group of pediatricians has released a fresh warning about the dangers of marijuana use sparked by results of a new report citing that over 40% of drivers who die in motor vehicle accidents test positive for active delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of the drug.

In an updated position paper titled “Marijuana Use: Detrimental to Youth,” the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) highlights impaired driving performance as among “the many adverse effects of marijuana use–including addiction, poor school performance, and an increased risk of mental illness,” says Dr. Jill Simons, the group’s executive director.

The alarming motor vehicle crash statistic, cited in a report released October 3 by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), is “devastating,” Simons continued. “To think that many of these incidents could have been prevented with stricter limits on marijuana and greater caution against its use by medical providers is deeply troubling.”

ACS provides these key findings of the study:

In a review of 246 deceased drivers, 41.9% tested positive for active THC in their blood, with an average level of 30.7 ng/mL — far exceeding most state impairment limits.

The high rate of THC positivity remained consistent over six years and was unaffected by the state’s legalization of recreational cannabis during the study period.

Messaging around the dangers of smoking cannabis and driving needs to be stronger, authors argue.

“We conclude that pediatricians play an important role in counseling families about these risks and in working with the press and legislators to counter the widespread misperceptions surrounding marijuana,” Simons asserted.

Indeed, the pervasive legalization of marijuana is entangled with the public perception that the drug poses minimal risk. Public spaces flaunting signs warning they are “tobacco-free zones” are often reeking of pot.

In its position paper, ACPeds provides data related to marijuana’s legal expansion in the United States:

At the time of this writing twenty-four states allow full use of recreational marijuana by adults, 22 states have either decriminalized marijuana and/or allow medical marijuana and it remains completely illegal in only 4 states. These numbers are changing as state legislatures pass less restrictive laws or voter initiatives are brought to the ballot. Against this backdrop of state legalization, we have the incongruity that marijuana is still illegal under federal law.

Despite the distorted view that marijuana use poses little risk, ACPeds notes “[t]he scientific literature indicates these perceptions are incorrect and that use of cannabis and marijuana have pronounced effects on mental and physical health, particularly for heavy users. These effects are more pronounced with early use in adolescents.”

The pediatricians cite numerous studies, including the following:

A systematic review by Chiu et al that found support for legalization for non-medical use of cannabis increased from 12% in the 1970s to 60% in 2016. “The US population has become more accepting of cannabis legalization,” the researchers concluded. “The attitudinal change is related to changes in the perceived risks and benefits of cannabis use, influenced by broader political and cultural changes over the study period.”

Oh et al’s review of data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health between 2005 and 2014 showed decreasing risk perception for marijuana use during pregnancy in both married and unmarried mothers.

Lemos et al found the percentage of young people in the U.S. who say marijuana is of “no risk” to mental health dropped from 14.0 to 11.3% between 2017 and 2021. “Interestingly, the decline was greater in states with legalized marijuana versus those without,” ACPeds notes.

Khademi et al conducted an extensive examination of social media perceptions of cannabis use that revealed an overarching perception that the drug is beneficial. The researchers observed: Cannabis discussions have portrayed the substance as a safe and natural medicine to help with many health conditions including cancer, sleep disorders, chronic pain, opioid use disorders, headaches, asthma, bowel disease, anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder. These discussions provide a rich resource for researchers to investigate medicinal cannabis-related consumer sentiment and experiences, including the opportunity to monitor cannabis effects and adverse events, given the anecdotal and often biased nature of the information is properly accounted for. “The extensive web-based presence of the cannabis industry coupled with the conversational nature of social media discourse results in rich but potentially biased information that is often not well-supported by scientific evidence,” they concluded.

ACPeds warns that “marijuana is addictive.”

“Between 9 and 30 percent of marijuana users may develop some degree of marijuana use disorder,” the group observes. “For adolescents who begin before age 18 there is a 4 – 7 fold increased risk of developing marijuana use disorder. Individuals who use marijuana for physical or mental health reasons are more likely to develop problematic cannabis use.”

Because of its addictive quality, individuals trying to quit smoking pot are vulnerable to numerous withdrawal symptoms, “including irritability, sleeplessness, decreased appetite, anxiety, and drug craving, all of which can make it difficult to remain abstinent.”

“These withdrawal symptoms can begin within the first 24 hours following cessation, peak at two to three days, and subside within one to two weeks following drug cessation,” ACPeds notes. “Younger age is associated with more symptoms.”

Additionally, marijuana has been observed as “a gateway drug” in adolescents.

“Marijuana is frequently a steppingstone that bridges the gap between cigarette and alcohol use and the use of other more powerful and dangerous substances like cocaine and heroin,” the pediatricians assert.

Adolescents who chronically use marijuana demonstrate learning and memory problems “that persist long after the acute effects of the drug wear off,” the paper explains.

A report Wednesday from STAT News affirmed concerns that not only is marijuana use tied to serious mental health issues, including psychosis, but that “cannabis use rates among people with psychosis” have risen in states that have passed laws legalizing the drug.

The report cites a JAMA Psychiatry study that examined data from 1,856 adults with lifelong psychosis. Results of the analysis found that 30-day cannabis use surged by nearly 10% after legalization among individuals with psychosis.

“Given how cannabis can negatively affect illness course and health service utilization in individuals with psychosis, these results should be considered by regulators designing policies around taxation, potency, advertising, and health warnings,” researchers Hyatt et al concluded.

Writing at STAT News, O. Rose Broderick emphasized the current situation that has numerous medical professionals concerned.

“Potential harms notwithstanding, the proliferation of legal cannabis has outpaced the regulation of relevant products,” Broderick observed. “Only two states require warnings about the link between high-potency cannabis products and psychosis, according to a 2024 study.”