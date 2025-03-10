The establishment media are once again fearmongering – this time about a measles outbreak in Texas for which there is a lack of accurate information.

But this week some well-known physicians are countering the fear with a dose of reality and a few suggestions for a healthy strategy.

New secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. also drew attention to something this nation has not heard in recent years – that getting a vaccine is a personal decision.

X-user Camus posted The Highwire host Del Bigtree’s expansive coverage of data on measles and the current-day fear-and-vaccinate response to what was once considered a “trivial” childhood illness.

Bigtree, Camus summarized, “pointed out that prior to the measles vaccine’s introduction in 1963, the death rate had already plummeted from around 14 per 100,000 to 1 in 500,000—all without any vaccine intervention. He emphasized that this decline happened naturally, not because of the vaccine, yet the vaccine often claims credit for the reduction.”

Also, despite the expectation the 1963 measles vaccine would completely eradicate the virus, that mission has never been accomplished. Outbreaks continue, as has been seen in Texas recently.

In an op-ed at Fox News on March 2, Kennedy wrote that, as his department helps to oversee the measles outbreak in Texas, he is emphasizing the need to provide both “accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy” and the easy accessibility to vaccines “for all those who want them.”

Kennedy then referred his readers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for guidance on treatment for measles infection:

While there is no approved antiviral for those who may be infected, CDC has recently updated their recommendation supporting administration of vitamin A under the supervision of a physician for those with mild, moderate, and severe infection. Studies have found that vitamin A can dramatically reduce measles mortality.

The secretary added a healthy diet is essential to fighting infectious disease:

Tens of thousands died with, or of, measles annually in 19th Century America. By 1960 -- before the vaccine’s introduction -- improvements in sanitation and nutrition had eliminated 98% of measles deaths. Good nutrition remains a best defense against most chronic and infectious illnesses. Vitamins A, C, and D, and foods rich in vitamins B12, C, and E should be part of a balanced diet.

Kennedy also explained to Fox News’ Dr. Marc Siegel this week that, regarding the Texas outbreak, he and his department are trying to “restore faith in government and to make sure that we are there to help them with their needs, and not particularly to dictate what they ought to be doing.”

“We're making sure that anybody who wants a vaccine can get that vaccine,” he also said.

“Kennedy says that treatments include natural therapies like cod liver oil with vitamin A and D, and that they are working,” Siegel noted in his report of the interview.

Dr. Jane Orient, executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), wrote as well this week about “what to do” if measles breaks out in your area.

Orient presented her readers with several “facts”:

“No vaccine is 100% effective. Persons vaccinated with MMR may still be susceptible to measles, either because the vaccine did not work for them, or immunity has worn off.”

“You cannot catch measles from a person who does not have it, even if that person is unvaccinated. Vaccinated persons may be carrying infectious virus in their secretions even if they don’t get sick.”

“Persons who recently received MMR (a live virus vaccine) may be contagious.”

“All vaccines have side effects. One cannot obtain a single-antigen measles vaccine in the U.S., but only Merck’s MMR.” (Orient notes in her article some of the potential side effects of the mumps and rubella components of the MMR vaccine).

She continues by providing “sensible actions” for “both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons,” including:

Keep infected persons home. The first symptom of measles is likely a dry cough, appearing days before the rash.

Consider the use of nasal sprays and mouthwashes with potential antiviral effects, including those with povidone iodine, hydrogen peroxide, or xylitol.

Take adequate vitamin A. For persons diagnosed with measles, CDC recommends two doses of high-dose vitamin A: 50,000 IU for infants younger than 6 months of age; 100,000 IU for infants 6–11 months of age; and 200,000 IU for children 12 months of age and older. For those who don’t like to take pills, one cup of carrot juice contains nearly 40,000 IU of vitamin A.

For an entire list of Orient’s “sensible actions,” read her article here. Orient also provides further data about measles here.

Cardiologist and Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company Dr. Peter McCullough told Bigtree in a recent interview on The HighWire that research has shown natural immunity is superior to measles vaccination.

McCullough called for more thorough public health reporting in the Texas case, however, including how the outbreak started, clarifying what public health officials referred to as persons of “unknown” vaccine status, and the progression of the illness and treatment offered to those who died.

“A measles death with no explanation is not acceptable,” he also told Just the News.

This content is solely for educational and discussion purposes. Any treatment undertaken in terms of any illness should be discussed with a licensed medical professional.