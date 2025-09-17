The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) released a statement Wednesday afternoon in support of Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign.

AAPS, a national organization of physicians in all specialty areas, passed an emergency resolution on September 13, during its 82nd annual meeting in Chantilly, Virginia, the press statement noted.

The resolution, authored by Wayne Iverson, M.D., states:

“Be it resolved that: AAPS enthusiastically supports the intent and concept of the Make American Healthy Again (MAHA) initiatives as put forth by Secretary of HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”

AAPS recognizes that Americans “are experiencing a crisis of chronic diseases and that there is an urgent need to identify the root causes.”

“Diet and environmental and medical exposures need careful examination, as outlined in the September 9 report regarding Make America Healthy Again (MAHA Report),” the statement adds, noting Kennedy has asserted he would “prioritize funding studies that replicate past scientific results in aiming for ‘gold standard’ science” and would also “want studies to be published with raw data.”

The MAHA report states that, “[d]espite the growth of the childhood vaccine schedule, there has been limited scientific inquiry into the links between vaccines and chronic disease, the impacts of vaccine injury, and conflicts of interest in the development of the vaccine schedule.”

AAPS contrasts its perspective with that of the American Medical Association (AMA), which has called for a Senate investigation into Kennedy’s policies and actions.

“The position of most medical organizations appears to be that the previous Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) recommendations on vaccines, and its chosen experts, are above questioning,” said AAPS General Counsel Andrew Schlafly in a statement. “In fact, science is never ‘settled.’ Americans are unhealthy, and all current policies need examination.”

Schlafly added that AAPS “strongly supports Secretary Kennedy’s call for objective, unbiased research with proper controls, adequate follow-up, replication, adherence to ethical standards such as informed consent, and exclusion of conflicts of interest from policy making.”

AAPS’ statement comes as Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, convened a hearing today titled “Restoring Trust Through Radical Transparency: Reviewing Recent Events at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Implications for Children’s Health.”

The hearing only featured former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Susan Monarez and former CDC Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Debra Houry as witnesses.

Monarez was fired by President Donald Trump over disagreements regarding Kennedy’s vaccine policies.

Cassidy has previously been critical of Kennedy’s actions and views.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary has said the CDC is “a broken agency.”