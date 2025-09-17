Lumen-News

Lumen-News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
20h

These are fine words, fine resolutions, and desirable, but for me individually, it will be many years, if ever, given my age, and given what those of us in the know, do know about the medical industry's dishonorable public intentions, in so many, and multiple ways so that the medical industry is totally untrustworthy, save for a few historic and heroic doctors such as Peter McCullough, and the thousand or so other doctors of his heroic and knowledgeable works, and public speech.... Peter, and these few other heroic medical personnel, from all over the world, are truly worthy of all our honor.

Moreover as an underscore to the above, is the seriousness of the current surroundings which envelope and penetrate all too well the very corrupt medical industry, and are brought into clear focus with the martyrdom, of our very honorable disciple of Christ and God, the same, who was just a few days ago, taken, with the encouragement and post humus demonic evil behavior and remarks, both before and after Charlie's exemplary, stunningly exemplary life-as a leader, a disciple for Christ, an amazing husband, with an heroic wife, and family! I do mean heroic wife, as she had to share knowingly, the threats and danger that Charlie faced constantly. From the demons, so many.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doreene Close's avatar
Doreene Close
20h

This vote represents doctors, not big pharma. Thank you MD’s let’s MAHA!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lumen-News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture