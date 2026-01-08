The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Agriculture (USDA) released Wednesday the nation’s new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030, a significant policy shift that represents, as HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. stated, a return to “the basics.”

Screenshot: X

“The new Guidelines deliver a clear, common-sense message to the American people: eat real food,” HHS explained in its announcement, noting the link between nutrition and healthcare spending.

“Nearly 90% of health care spending goes toward treating chronic disease, much of it linked to diet and lifestyle,” HHS reported. “More than 70% of American adults are overweight or obese, and nearly 1 in 3 adolescents has prediabetes. Diet-driven chronic disease now disqualifies many young Americans from military service, threatening national readiness and limiting opportunity.”

Americans can view the announcement about the new guidelines at Real Food.

“Today marks the beginning of the end of an era of medical dogma on nutrition,” said Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary during a joint press conference.

“For decades, we’ve been fed a corrupt food pyramid that has had a myopic focus on demonizing natural, healthy saturated fats, telling you not to eat eggs and steak, and ignoring a giant blind spot: refined carbohydrates, added sugars, ultra-processed food,” Makary explained.

Screenshot: X

In its announcement, HHS noted the new guidelines “emphasize simple, flexible guidance rooted in modern nutrition science”:

Prioritize protein at every meal

Consume full-fat dairy with no added sugars

Eat vegetables and fruits throughout the day, focusing on whole forms

Incorporate healthy fats from whole foods such as meats, seafood, eggs, nuts, seeds, olives, and avocados

Focus on whole grains, while sharply reducing refined carbohydrates

Limit highly processed foods, added sugars, and artificial additives

Eat the right amount for you, based on age, sex, size, and activity level

Choose water and unsweetened beverages to support hydration

Limit alcohol consumption for better overall health

In keeping with his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda, Kennedy said American families “must prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods—protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains—and dramatically reduce highly processed foods.”

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins observed that America is finally “realigning our food system to support American farmers, ranchers, and companies that grow and produce real food.”

“Farmers and ranchers are at the forefront of the solution, and that means more protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains on American dinner tables,” she added.