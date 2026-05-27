Left-wing Americans who identify as Catholic often call for “dialogue and bridge-building – until it comes to conservatives,” says Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Peter Pinedo, Barron especially zoned in on the issue of immigration policy, asserting “there are darn good reasons, moral reasons, for being concerned about an open border.”

The founder of international evangelization ministry Word on Fire, Barron celebrated last week the 40th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

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The prominent bishop noted the Church can serve as a bridge-builder on difficult issues by providing a “moral framework.”

Illegal immigration, the bishop said, is an essential moral issue for Catholics, given the human trafficking of children that has been so prevalent with the open borders the nation has experienced over the last several years.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say to a conservative, to a Republican, you’re just being difficult and anti-humanitarian,” the bishop said, citing a common complaint about the Trump administration’s efforts to secure the border. “What I don’t want from the church is a kind of demonization of the Trump administration.”

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Barron said he has called for continued conversation on both the issues of immigration and the Iran war, observing the number of Catholics within the Trump administration “who are interested in bringing the church’s teaching to bear,” specifically naming Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Border Czar Tom Homan, and U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Brian Burch.

“It’s not just, well, the bad guy, Republicans, who want to enforce immigration laws,” he countered. “It’s Republicans for very good moral reasons who want to enforce immigration law.”

In an interview published Monday with EWTN’s Colm Flynn, Barron discussed his role on President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, a body under the authority of the Department of Justice.

Flynn observed to Barron that, when he accepted Trump’s appointment to the commission, he had received both “great praise on one side … and then you were being criticized on the other side” by those on the left who claimed he was agreeing to be part of the “Trump administration,” as the bishop noted as well.

“I’m not in the Trump administration! The Trump administration would be people who are charged with implementing Donald Trump’s policies – so like Rubio and Vance, and many others,” Barron asserted. “I’m on the other side of that process, if you want – not implementing the policy. I’m making suggestions regarding the formulation of policy.”

The bishop explained that in this advisory capacity, the president may “take or leave what we say.”

The members of the commission, he added, are there “to help shape policy … If you don’t like it, okay, fine. I’m just making my contribution.”

“Why would I be hesitant or afraid to bring the Catholic perspective to bear?” he asked.

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Asked whether it is easy to correct or criticize the administration as a member of the commission, Barron replied, “I did it twice in the past year.”

The bishop explained one instance, during the debate between Trump and Pope Leo XIV about the Iran war, Trump made what Barron called “critical remarks about the pope.”

The bishop said he ultimately posted on social media that while he has “deep admiration for the president in regard to religion … he’s done wonderful things – but I think that was a disrespectful way to talk to the pope.”

“Well, no one fired me so far,” Barron quipped. “I don’t care. They’re inviting a Catholic bishop to be a voice around the table in the formulation of this policy. Why would I say no? [If] I say no, now we’re taking a Catholic voice away from that process.”