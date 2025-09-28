Republicans elected to the Connecticut state legislature say they are inspired by the courage shown by slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk, and see a way to honor his memory by invigorating their party and standing up for their principles.

The Turning Point USA founder was murdered at Utah Valley University on September 10.

At a fundraising event Tuesday in Hebron, Connecticut, State Sen. Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich) said of his new campaign for governor that “one of the best messages” left by Kirk, “is that there’s always hope.”

“Never despair, never despair, and always fight and speak for what we believe in, especially in the places and the times where it’s most difficult,” Fazio urged. “Salvation is never going to come for us here on earth, but we do have an obligation to do the best we can, to be honest for, to stand up for, the things that we believe in, fight for the people whom we believe in.”

Democrats have dominated state government in Connecticut for most of the last 30 years. All members of the state’s congressional delegation are also Democrats.

Fazio, 35, first lifted the hopes of Republicans in a special election in August 2021 when he flipped the state senate seat he currently occupies – in a district Joe Biden won by more than 25% the prior year.

Now, he hopes to reverse the economic and cultural decline of the state.

“Connecticut has suffered under one party, leftwing rule for far too many years, and it hasn’t gotten better in that time, it’s only gotten worse,” he said. “We have a failure of leadership in the state. There’s no two ways about it. Let’s not succumb to the Stockholm Syndrome or Hartford Syndrome of today’s day and age, when the Democrats tell us this is the best we can do … The best days for our state can be ahead of us, if only we deliver the change that Connecticut needs at the ballot box first.”

Fazio stressed that “regular residents” across the state are the ones suffering under the leftwing policies of the Democrats.

“Gov. Lamont, since he’s been in office the past seven years, and the Democratic super majority have raised your taxes by about a billion dollars per year in the last seven years,” he observed. “They’ve raised your sales tax, they’ve raised the hospital tax, they’ve implemented a new payroll tax. If it moves – tax it – has been their philosophy. And, yet, here and there, they’ve implemented minor tax cuts on individual things, and they tell you that they’ve actually cut your taxes. But your tax burden has gone up.”

As a state senator, one area Fazio has addressed is electric rates.

Democrats, he said, have “presided over a $400 million increase in the public benefits charge in Connecticut”:

They have raised our electric rates to the point that they’re the third highest in the country … But it’s not only that. How can you create jobs, middle class and working class jobs, manufacturing jobs, heavy industry jobs, technology jobs, in a state where your input costs, where your energy costs … are more than twice the cost in other states in the country?

Fazio continued that illegal immigration has undermined Connecticut’s standing as “one of the safest states in the country.”

“This governor and the Democratic leadership in the legislature have undermined our law enforcement,” he said. “They’ve made it tougher on law abiding citizens and harder on our law enforcement to protect us.”

Pointing to the murder of a West Haven father of three who was “run over and killed,” losing his life “at the hands of a man who should never have and didn’t have to be in this country at all,” Fazio said that not only was the man in the United States illegally, “but then he had been subsequently convicted of several motor vehicle violations.”

“But because of Connecticut state law – the Trust Act that was signed into law by Gov. Lamont – that man was released from prison,” he said. “He wasn’t turned over to federal immigration authorities. He was let on the street, and then he turned around and he committed another crime, ultimately killing a father of three.”

“That defies common sense in every way. When I’m governor, we will end the sanctuary state status in Connecticut, and finally, put the citizens who abide by our laws first,” Fazio asserted to appreciative applause.

Emphasizing the lack of “common sense” and “normalcy” in Democrat-led proposals and legislation, Fazio went on to warn that Connecticut citizens can easily “become numb to it.”

The candidate for governor observed another situation in June when, on the floor of the General Assembly, conservative State Rep. Anne Dauphinais (R-Killingly) read excerpts from books – found in Connecticut school libraries – that contain references to oral sex and use offensive terms for body parts and other sexual acts.

The Democrat Deputy Speaker told Dauphinais to stop reading from the books because the language could be offensive to others in the House.

“Why should Rep. Dauphinais be censured or told to shut up on the House floor?” Fazio asked. “If it’s not fit for the floor of the Connecticut General Assembly and adults, then why is it fit for kids in our school libraries?”

“This is common sense. This isn’t crazy stuff,” he asserted. “The good news is that I believe we can reverse the decline. I believe the best days for our state can be ahead of us. I believe that we can unite our party and win this election.”

Fazio urged Connecticut Republicans to look to three ways Republicans have had success in elections across the nation. The GOP, he said, has been able to win over black and Hispanic voters in cities; rural, working class voters; and young voters.

“We have to be ready to capitalize on that here in Connecticut,” he said, adding:

The best way to do these things is to show up and to listen. The most powerful device any leader has is not the ability to speak, but the ability to listen. And if you don’t show up and listen, then you’re not going to be able to lead and reflect what people’s priorities are.

Fazio showed how he has “listened” to concerned parents across Connecticut.

The gubernatorial candidate took a question about where he stood on the issue of vaccines. Connecticut is one of only five states in the nation – alongside California, Maine, New York, and West Virginia – that does not allow a religious exemption for vaccines.

Recently Gov. Ned Lamont (D) also announced a regional partnership with nearby Democrat-led states who oppose the Trump Administration’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign and, in particular, its reevaluation of the child vaccine schedule.

The coalition, which appears primarily focused on COVID “vaccine access,” plans to part ways with the federal government’s health recommendations and make its own public health policies – including vaccine recommendations and supply.

“Yes, I do support the religious exemption and would bring it back,” Fazio responded immediately to the question. “Second, no, I do not support the compact … I think we should make our own rules, and our rules should always err on the side of freedom and individual rights, and the ability of people to make choices for their own family.”

“Since my first run for the state legislature, I’ve supported the exemption and parental rights, and I’ll continue to do that as governor,” he asserted to overwhelming applause.

State Sen. Rob Sampson (R-Wolcott), State Rep. Steve Weir (R-Hebron), State Rep. Irene Haines (R-East Haddam), Republican State Central Committee member Michael Meadows, and Lebanon Republican Town Committee Chair Mike Ninteau all served as hosts of the fundraiser event.

Prior to Fazio’s comments, Haines asked for a moment of silence in memory of Kirk.

In his introductory comments, Sampson described Fazio as “a strong conservative,” “a proud, patriotic Republican,” and “fearless” as well.

Nevertheless, the state senator noted that because Fazio is “professional, adult, and charismatic,” he is also a man who appeals to moderate Republicans as well and can, therefore, unite the party.

Clearly saddened by Kirk’s assassination, Sampson also said he was trying to “turn that heartbreak, into something positive, which is to preach the courage that Charlie had on campuses around the country to, you know, my friends, neighbors, family members.”

“For far too long, people in our party have been too quiet about speaking up about our principles and values,” he continued. “And Charlie proved that you don’t have to argue with people, you don’t have to fight, you don’t have to shout them down. You certainly don’t have to resort to violence. You can just talk to people and convince them, and we need a lot more of that.”