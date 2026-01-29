White House Border Czar Tom Homan made clear Thursday morning that while his priority in Minneapolis is to remove “criminal aliens, public safety threats, and national security threats” from the city, those who are in the United States illegally are still committing a crime and are “never off the table.”

“I want to be clear… we are NOT surrendering the President’s mission on immigration enforcement,” Homan said during a press conference, adding that those organizations who are funding politically-motivated attacks on ICE will be “held accountable.”

Screenshot: X

“Justice is coming,” Homan asserted, also reminding journalists that the Biden administration allowed “10, 12,000 people a day” to enter the United States illegally.

“Now we have millions of people reaching this nation, many unvetted,” he continued.

The border czar said that his meetings over the last several days with Gov. Tim Walz (D), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have served to allow state officials to work along with ICE to gain access to illegal immigrants who have already been arrested on criminal charges. He added that he plans to meet with business and religious leaders as well.

“President Trump promised the American people, including their residents in Minnesota, that he would work to ensure our communities are safe,” Homan said. “And with that, this administration is absolutely focused on identifying, [removal of] aliens that pose a public safety threat and national security threats – and the numbers prove it, the data proves it.”

Homan said that, while he and Minnesota state officials “didn’t agree on everything,” they did agree on achieving the “safety and security of the city.”

“Jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities are sanctuaries for criminals,” he noted, adding that “sanctuary cities” ultimately “endanger the residents of the community.”

“To be clear, we did not agree with Minnesota state and local officials that they would be involved in immigration enforcement,” Homan emphasized. “I didn’t ask them to be immigration officers. I’m asking them to be cops, working with the cops to help us take criminal aliens off the street.”

The New York Post reported Wednesday that St. Paul Police Federation President Mark Ross criticized Walz and other politicians for preventing police to work with ICE.

Ross, the report noted, “blamed state and local officials for the anti-ICE protest violence — saying that if highly trained cops were allowed to work with the feds, it likely would have prevented the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.”

“Since the Republican National Convention was held in St. Paul back in 2008, Minnesota law enforcement has undergone extensive training in mobile field force configurations and crowd management for major events,” the police federation president added. “And because of that, I think we’re in the best position to deal with that.

“Unfortunately, our local politicians would not allow us to do that,” Ross asserted.

Homan said the federal government will need less presence of ICE officers in the community if everyone agrees to an end to the “hateful rhetoric” and “attacks on ICE.”

“ICE is enforcing laws enacted by Congress,” he reminded reporters.

Homan acknowledged, nevertheless, that “[n]othing’s ever perfect, anything can be improved on.”

“And what we’ve been working on is making this operation safer, more efficient, by the book,” he added. “The mission is going to improve because of the changes we’re making internally. No agency organization is perfect.”

“President Trump and I, along with others in the administration, have recognized that certain improvements could and should be made,” Homan said. “That’s exactly what I’m doing here.”