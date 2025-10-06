The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced today that it has revamped both its adult and child immunization schedules to include “individual-based decision-making” for the COVID-19 injections and the recommendation that young children receive the varicella (chickenpox) shot as a “standalone immunization,” rather than in combination with that for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR).

The new schedules are in keeping with the recommendations made by CDC’s newly reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

“Individual-based decision-making means that the clinical decision to vaccinate should be based on patient characteristics that unlike age are difficult to incorporate in recommendations, including risk factors for the underlying disease as well as the characteristics of the vaccine itself and the best available evidence of who may benefit from vaccination,” CDC said in a press statement Monday.

“Informed consent is back,” posted HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill to social media this morning. “CDC’s 2022 blanket recommendation for perpetual COVID-19 boosters deterred health care providers from talking about the risks and benefits of vaccination for the individual patient or parent. That changes now.”

“Last week, I approved ACIP’s new recommendations on COVID-19 and MMR+V,” O’Neill added. “I commend the doctors and public health experts of ACIP for educating Americans about important vaccine safety signals. I also thank President Trump for his leadership in making sure we protect children from unintended side effects during routine immunization.”

In a “clean sweep” action in June, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. removed all ACIP members, replacing them with other scientists and practitioners who would work “to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science.”

The Big Pharma-funded American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other establishment medical organizations have denounced Kennedy’s actions and changes to the status-quo immunization schedules.