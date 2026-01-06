The Acting Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has signed a “decision memorandum” that reduced the number of scheduled childhood immunizations from 17 in 2024 down to 10.

In an announcement Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said its report of an assessment of the U.S. Childhood and Adolescent Immunization Schedule compared to other countries was based on President Donald Trump’s Memorandum issued December 5.

In that document, the president directed the HHS Secretary and Acting Director of the CDC to “review best practices from peer developed nations regarding childhood vaccination recommendations and the scientific evidence underlying those practices.”

CDC was directed to make adjustments to the U.S. schedule if “superior practices exist abroad.”

“President Trump directed us to examine how other developed nations protect their children and to take action if they are doing better,” Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a press statement. “After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent. This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health.”

In a “fact sheet” about the change in the immunization schedule, HHS noted that “[i]n 2024, the “U.S. recommended more childhood vaccine doses than any other peer nation, and more than twice as many as some European nations.”

“Trust in U.S. public health declined from 72% to 40% between 2020 and 2024, coinciding with public health failure during the pandemic, including COVID-19 vaccine mandates,” HHS continued. “Though the COVID-19 vaccine was recommended for all children on the CDC schedule, the uptake rate was less than 10% by 2023. The uptake rate of other childhood vaccines declined during the same time period.”

“The U.S. has been an international outlier in the number of vaccines given, and uptake of consensus vaccinations has decreased,” HHS emphasized in its report. “One way to restore trust in the U.S. childhood immunization schedule is to better align the country with consensus vaccine components of the schedules of peer nations, while not restricting anyone’s access to other immunizations.”

HHS also stressed that vaccine safety must be backed by rigorous “gold standard science.”

“Large placebo-controlled randomized trials on individual vaccines, combinations of vaccines, and vaccine schedules, as well as observational studies, are needed to better inform patients, parents, and providers and help restore trust in public health,” the fact sheet stated.

CDC now recommends that ALL children receive immunizations against “diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis (whooping cough), Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Pneumococcal conjugate, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and human papillomavirus (HPV), for which there is international consensus, as well as varicella (chickenpox).”

Regarding the HPV vaccine, CDC is recommending only one dose, rather than two, following the lead of several other “peer nations.”

CDC is recommending the following immunizations for “certain high-risk groups or populations”: “respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, dengue, meningococcal ACWY, and meningococcal B.”

Decisions regarding the following immunizations are to be based on “shared clinical decision-making” between parents and doctors: “rotavirus, COVID-19, influenza, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A, and hepatitis B.”

“After reviewing the evidence, I signed a decision memorandum accepting the assessment’s recommendations,” Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill said in a statement. “The data support a more focused schedule that protects children from the most serious infectious diseases while improving clarity, adherence, and public confidence.”