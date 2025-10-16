A workgroup (WG) of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has been tasked with gathering data for members of the full panel regarding the efficacy and safety of the timing and order of child vaccines and the safety of their ingredients.

The information will be used by the ACIP members appointed by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for the purpose of making recommendations to the child and adolescent immunization schedule.

Kennedy “retired” all 17 members of the ACIP and appointed new panelists, with co-chairs Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D. and Robert Malone, M.D. heading up the group.

A document, dated October 8, announced the creation of the workgroup, explaining that “different countries have different vaccine schedules for a variety of reasons, both in terms of the collection of vaccines given and the timing and order of the vaccines.”

Among the “reasons” for different vaccine schedules, the document continues, is “concerns about vaccine safety and adverse events.”

Vaccine trials summary chart courtesy of ICAN

The full ACIP panel will ultimately need to weigh issues such as “the use of new vaccine technologies and ingredients, and the rise of vaccine hesitancy” as it assesses “the safety and effectiveness of the childhood and adolescent schedule.”

According to the document, the ACIP workgroup will work with “expert consultants as appropriate” to gather information for ACIP members on issues such as:

The timing and order of different vaccines. For example, should the last toddler dose of the non-live DTaP vaccine be given before, on the same day, or after the MMR vaccine?

The concurrent administration of various vaccines and other immunizing products such as monoclonal antibodies. For example, does the risk of post-vaccination febrile seizures increase or decrease with concomitant administration?

The safety of ingredients that are present in multiple different vaccines. For example, do either of the two different aluminum adjuvants increase the risk of asthma?

The efficacy and safety of different vaccine schedules used in different countries. For example, are there differences in efficacy or safety between the U.S. and Danish childhood vaccine schedules?

The CDC’s review of “adjuvants and vaccines,” dated December 20, defined an “adjuvant” as “an ingredient used in some vaccines that helps create a stronger immune response in people receiving the vaccine.”

“In other words, adjuvants help vaccines work better,” CDC stated, adding, “Adjuvants help the body to produce an immune response strong enough to protect the person from the disease he or she is being vaccinated against,” and “Adjuvants have been used safely in vaccines for decades.”

The federal agency continued:

Aluminum salts, such as aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, and aluminum potassium sulfate have been used safely in vaccines for more than 70 years. Aluminum salts were initially used in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s with diphtheria and tetanus vaccines after it was found they strengthened the body’s immune response to these vaccines.

Nevertheless, CDC linked to a 2022 study by Daley et al that “identified a possible association between exposure to aluminum from vaccines and later development of persistent asthma in a cohort of children who received care at healthcare organizations participating in the Vaccine Safety Datalink.”

The agency noted that while it was not changing its vaccine recommendations based on this sole study, it agreed that “further investigation is needed into this potential safety signal.”

CDC’s “Vaccine Schedules” web page, dated August 9, 2024, states, “Your child needs vaccines as they grow!”

Earlier this month, however, CDC announced that, in keeping with the newly-reformed ACIP’s recommendations, it had revamped both its adult and child immunization schedules to include “individual-based decision-making” for the COVID-19 injections and the recommendation that young children receive the varicella (chickenpox) shot as a “standalone immunization,” rather than in combination with that for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR).

Consistent with Kennedy’s goal of eliminating potential conflicts of interest within the federal health agencies, the ACIP document also states the workgroup members will complete an “Agreement and Conflict of Interest Certification process” prior to their participation.

The workgroup members “will consent to abide by several guiding principles and disclose interests (e.g., employment, special interests, grants, or contracts) that a reasonable person could view as conflicts or potential conflicts of interest.”

“Members will also disclose any potential conflicts of interest before each meeting,” the document adds, noting that any potential conflicts will be reviewed “to determine whether the individual must recuse themselves from participating in WG discussions.”

Addressing safety concerns with vaccines, epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, with the McCullough Foundation, commented recently that “NONE of the vaccines on the CDC’s routine childhood schedule were licensed by the FDA based on long-term, placebo-controlled trials.”

“Follow-up lasted just 3 days to a few months — and most trials had NO placebo group at all,” he reported, posting a chart from Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN). “This isn’t science. It’s mass experimentation.”