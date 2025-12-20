The publisher of a global “new media” company detailed the ruthless attacks he and his business have endured at the hands of aggressors of all stripes seeking to suppress reports of “the truth.”

L. Todd Wood is the CEO, publisher, and editor-in-chief of CDM – Creative Destruction Media – which describes its mission as providing “breaking domestic and international news, analysis, and opinion.”

Screenshot: CDM

That goal, he says, has been regularly obstructed and attacked by a corrupt establishment media, members of both major U.S. political parties, and Big Tech corporations intent on retaining their monopoly over information.

Wood shared this story with an audience Wednesday at a Brownstone Institute event, illustrating how his goal of reporting real investigative journalism has amounted to a formidable challenge.

“We are not partisan, although we definitely have a view of the world,” he explained to his listeners. “But we just want truth, and I don’t care where it lands. So, we’ve gone after both sides of the aisle when they do things that are not good for the American people.”

“Our goal is to bring free media back to the country, so that there is media accountability,” he asserted. “And you’d be so surprised. Just a little media accountability freaks people out.”

Screenshot: ltoddwood.com

CDM, Wood said, has been attacked on all fronts, including via deplatforming, cyber attacks, firebombing, debanking, removal from ad networks, death threats, surveillance of his family members, and the targeting of the company’s ad partners – with the apparent goal of cutting the company’s revenue.

Wood, however, is no stranger to danger and the challenge of the fight.

After graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, he entered flight school, ultimately flying search and rescue helicopters. For three years, he was active in classified missions supporting SEAL Team Six and Delta Force.

When he separated from the service, Wood launched a successful career in finance on Wall Street. Today, he is also the author of now five historical thrillers, and is a frequent guest on media outlets, focusing on security and political analysis.

Despite attempts to squash his company’s capabilities, Wood said CDM has not only withstood the attacks, but also built “a lot of credibility.”

“We have reporters all over the world,” he elaborated on the company’s persistence and success. “We have cdm.press, which is our main site. We have all the different regional papers – including The Manhattan, The Georgia Record, and The Connecticut Centinal, but we also get information, literally, all night long, all day long, about what’s going on in the world. And, so, we try to curate it.”

“We’re not as big as some of the bigger outfits,” said Wood. “So, we can’t cover everything, but we try to cover what you really need to know. So that is our goal, and as we grow, we’ll get bigger. We do a lot of video work. We have a daily news show. Sign up for our newsletter, and some of the regional papers – all of them have newsletters.”

Wood said one way CDM became “extremely credible” is by giving people the information they need to make up their own minds regarding what’s true and what’s not.

“So, one of the things that we got out really early on was the vaccines, and we started interviewing vaccine injury survivors, early and late 2020, and early 2021,” he explained. “We probably have 50 interviews on the site. And that’s how we really got a lot of traction; we were one of the first in media to talk about this. And many people still don’t believe how deadly these things are.”

Wood went on to point to CDM’s early reporting as well on the corruption in Ukraine, election fraud, and – despite being heavily censored – the attacks on Christianity around the globe.

Pointing out that corruption is not only happening within our own nation, but globally as well, he said, “it’s everywhere, and it’s well-funded, and well-coordinated, and you just have to resist.”

“Resisting,” he said, nevertheless, can be done “in your home this Christmas.”

“Have a family dinner, get closer to your family,” Wood encouraged. “Build community, you know, make sure you’re in touch with all the kids in your family and constantly being in touch with them, talking about what’s going on. Because it starts at home, and then it starts in your church, and then starts at your local jurisdictional government meetings and in the state, and it goes up. But it has to start at the local level.”