Since 1987, statins have received accolades for their purported ability to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and heart attacks. As Americans are taking a much closer look at the substances entering their bodies, however, more attention is being paid to this class of drugs doctors have been readily prescribing for decades to patients with high cholesterol.

Dr. Richard Amerling, nephrology expert and independent medicine advocate with GoldCare, a medical platform founded by Dr. Simone Gold, tells Lumen-News it’s not difficult to see why the use of statins is under scrutiny.

He first notes the decision to prescribe statins is “based on a flawed theory – which is that cholesterol causes heart disease. It does not.”

“Cholesterol is part of the repair mechanism when the blood vessel is injured,” he explained. “It does not cause the injury. It’s guilt by association, and lowering cholesterol does not improve mortality. Statins are extremely toxic.”

Amerling highlights how patients have been misled to believe cholesterol is harmful to the heart:

The cholesterol theory of heart disease has been soundly disproven by countless observations of people with high cholesterol and no heart disease, and those having heart attacks with normal or low cholesterol. Cholesterol is one of the most important molecules that we make. Almost every cell in the body has synthetic machinery to make cholesterol. Why would our cells be making a harmful substance that is going to kill us?

Interestingly, a study published in JAMA Neurology back in June 2004 noted the adverse effects of statin drugs – “ranging from myalgia to rhabdomyolysis … may be due to a coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) deficiency because inhibition of cholesterol biosynthesis also inhibits the synthesis of CoQ10.”

Researchers Tatjana Rundek, M.D., et al measured CoQ10 levels in a cohort of 34 subjects eligible for statin treatment with atorvastin calcium, 80 mg/d. They found that “[e]ven brief exposure to atorvastatin causes a marked decrease in blood CoQ10 concentration. Widespread inhibition of CoQ10 synthesis could explain the most commonly reported adverse effects of statins, especially exercise intolerance, myalgia, and myoglobinuria.”

“After 30 days of atorvastatin therapy, the plasma CoQ10 concentration decreased significantly from baseline (CoQ10 level at 30 days, 0.62 ± 0.39 µg/mL; absolute reduction, 0.66 µg/mL; and relative reduction, 52%; P<.001),” they observed. “A significant (P<.001) decrease was also detected after 14 days of treatment, when the plasma CoQ10level in 32 subjects had decreased by 49%.”

The authors admitted, in their comments, that their findings “raise the possibility of a widespread inhibition of CoQ10 synthesis in patients treated with atorvastatin.”

Nevertheless, their findings did not appear to lead them to question the safety of statins. Instead, they suggested doctors simply add CoQ10 to patients prescribed statins.

“Given the many patients exposed to relatively high doses of this drug and the persistent occurrence of adverse effects related to statins, it may be reasonable to add CoQ10 in patients receiving long-term treatment with statins in general, and atorvastatin in particular,” the researchers wrote.

Amerling notes that just a look at the biochemistry of statins alone, makes clear right away that “statins are a bad idea.”

“They block the first step in a vital biosynthetic pathway called the mevalonate pathway, from which comes various important compounds, such as dolichols and coenzyme Q10,” he explained. “Inhibiting these causes harm by impairing mitochondrial energy production. CoQ10 deficiency is a known effect of statins and leads to heart failure.”

He described further the essential role cholesterol plays in the body:

Cholesterol is the backbone for vitamin D, which is made in the skin, all the sex hormones, cortisol, and aldosterone. The brain needs cholesterol for synaptic transmission and to make myelin, which is the fatty sheath surrounding nerves that speeds impulse transmission. A major side effect of statins is brain fog, which is a euphemism for dementia.

Amerling knows, however, that patients are often intimidated by their own doctors who may be quick to prescribe statins.

“It's tough to go against your doctor,” he said. “And, yes, it’s sad that doctors are the ones pushing this, and cardiologists are pushing it the hardest.”

The X account of A Midwestern Doctor also elucidated the dangers of statins back in September 2024.

“This entire narrative of cholesterol being the villain in heart disease was built on a lie,” the doctor wrote, citing “internal documents” that have been unearthed showing that “the sugar industry bribed scientists to shift the blame of heart disease from sugar to cholesterol.”

“The result? A massive push for statins, now taken by 35% of Americans over 40, with devastating consequences,” the doctor asserted, adding:

Studies now show that after five years of daily use, the average person gains only three to four extra days of life—just a few days for a lifetime of potential harm. Even more alarming, 20% of statin users suffer serious injuries like muscle deterioration, liver damage, and nerve dysfunction. For nearly half of all patients, the side effects are so unbearable that they quit within a year. The evidence is clear: statins are not the life-saving drugs we’ve been told they are.

Several weeks ago, the same Midwestern Doctor took to his column titled “The Forgotten Side of Medicine” to write “The Great Cholesterol Scam and The Dangers of Statins.”

“To sell statins, we're told cholesterol damages arteries—in reality, it repairs arterial injury,” he summarizes in a social media post. “Statins hence don't prevent death and give 20% of users muscle, liver, or nerve damage. If you know someone on a statin, please read this article.”

In a July 6 social media post, pulmonary and critical care specialist Pierre Kory, M.D. – well-known for his co-development of COVID early treatment protocols – recommended that those taking statins read A Midwestern Doctor’s essay.

Perhaps not surprisingly, as more physicians are revealing the dangers of statins, a new study emerged July 19 by researchers from Florida Atlantic University's Schmidt College of Medicine.

The study, published in Trends in Cardiovascular Medicine by John Dunn and Charles H. Hennekens, was reviewed at Science Daily on July 30.

In their piece, Dunn and Hennekens “urge practicing cardiologists to achieve lower LDL cholesterol levels beginning with the highest doses of the most potent statins, namely rosuvastatin and atorvastatin,” Science Daily reports. “The authors emphasize that high-potency statins should be the primary pharmacologic in the treatment of cardiovascular disease as adjuncts to therapeutic lifestyle changes.”

"Practicing cardiologists may wish to consider that all adjunctive drug therapies to therapeutic lifestyle changes should be added only after achieving maximal doses of statins,” said Hennekens in a comment in the report. “Further, statins have the largest and most persuasive body of evidence of any pharmacological adjunctive therapy in treatment and prevention of cardiovascular disease."

Nevertheless, naturopathic physician and founder of the Cancer Patient Advocate Foundation Dr. Leonard Coldwell likens the use of statin drugs to “mass murder.”

"Your brain is made from cholesterol,” he emphasized in a video clip posted in July to Wide Awake Media. “A statin drug is a cholesterol-lowering drug. So if you want to have a brain the size of a marble, just keep on taking them."

"You do not die of too much cholesterol,” Coldwell further asserted. “There is no such thing as too much cholesterol. You die only from not enough."

Coldwell added he has patients with cholesterol at 600. "They're the healthiest people. Never been sick."

"Statin drugs,” he asserted, “are the most dangerous, useless drugs ever invented.”

In a TikTok video clip posted to X in June 2024 by diet, exercise, and mental health advocate Valerie Anne Smith, cardiologist Dr. Jack Wolfson – founder of Natural Heart Doctor – repeated the alert for danger in prescribing statins.

In the video, Wolfson provides “eight reasons why I do not prescribe statin drugs, even though I'm a board certified cardiologist, and this is contrary to most cardiologists who push statin drugs because that's all they know.”

Among the reasons he cites are “statin drugs lower CoQ10 levels” and “statin drugs, of course, lower cholesterol levels, and cholesterol is critical to produce vitamin D, all of our hormones, our digestion – every cell is loaded with cholesterol.”

“Statin drugs can cause liver damage,” Wolfson continues. “Number six, statin drugs can cause muscle damage. Number seven, statin drugs can cause brain damage. And finally, number eight – last but not least – statin drugs do not address the cause of why people have cardiovascular disease.”

Finally, back in March 2020, Paul Mason, M.D. took to social media to tell the story of a patient “suffering muscle pain, fatigue and memory loss on statin. All improved when statin stopped. His Doctors response? Recommended alternative cholesterol lowering medication (causing same side effects).”

Mason then summarized by asking the question: “When will we get over our obsession with cholesterol?”