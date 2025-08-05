Lumen-News

Craig
2d

Short reply: Good interview. Thank you doctors.

Longer reply: for anyone that knows anything about science, or for anyone that has been aware that statins are not good medicine, the statements made in this article are indicative of an extreme state of malfeasance in cardiology.

Simply put: the turncoat doctors are telling the truth, which is and has been widely available for those who go any amount of steps beyond blindly following doctors orders.

The orthodox medical advice regarding cholesterol, as it pertains to cardiac mortality (which is still, notably, the leading cause of death), is so provably wrong and outdated that it beggars belief as to why anyone still believes that cholesterol is bad, or that there is good and bad cholesterol, or that consumption of dietary cholesterol has a meaningful effect on serum cholesterol.

Taken as a whole, this is nothing less than a testament to how perverted and evil our healthcare system has become. The attitude of most young doctors, fresh from their conferences and dinners paid for by pharmacuetical companies has been, "Put 'em in the water supply," with some insane MDs going so far as to argue that statins could treat depression through lowering inflammation.

God help us. Don't go to a doctor unless you have to. You'll live longer and have a lot more money in your pocket.

It is simply impossible to communicate to the average person how bad modern medicine is. It's so bad it almost defies description.

In the beginning...
2d

I stopped taking statins years ago. They gave me bone pain. I exercise more now and do not worry about my cholesterol.

