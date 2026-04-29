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Charles Fortin's avatar
Charles Fortin
10h

Removing a mandate doesn’t mean Connecticut citizens can’t choose to vaccinate. It’s a fascist move by Democrats. Lamont will get drug industry money for campaigns but he better hope another Covid Vax isn’t prescribed and manufactured because that was really bad news.

Voluntary choice upon advice of a physician is always better.

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