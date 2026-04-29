Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) has signed a fiercely controversial bill into law, one that was protested by thousands of the state’s residents, and one that a top Republican state senator has called an “anti-freedom vaccine mandate.”

Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

On Monday Lamont signed HB 5044, An Act Establishing Connecticut Vaccine Standards, following the bill’s passage by the legislature’s Democratic supermajority.

In his statement announcing he had signed the legislation, Lamont’s office blamed the Trump administration and, in particular, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., for creating what the radical Democrats claimed was a need for their bill:

Last year, the Trump administration, under the leadership of appointee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., removed all 17 sitting members of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and replaced them with new appointees – at least several of whom have been directly tied to the vaccine skepticism movement. Since then, the committee has made attempts to overhaul long-held U.S. vaccine policies by removing vaccines from standard of care schedules and deviating from rigorous, peer-reviewed research that has formed the basis of public health policy in the U.S. for decades.

“When thousands of cases of measles threatened communities across America this year, Connecticut had zero cases,” Lamont himself said. “That doesn’t happen by accident. This legislation ensures that no matter what happens in Washington, Connecticut’s immunization standards stay grounded in science and keep proven vaccines available and affordable.”

“At a time when national vaccine guidance faces growing uncertainty, these changes empower doctors to make decisions based on evidence and to give families the reliable information they deserve,” the governor continued. “I appreciate the many members of the Connecticut General Assembly who voted in favor of this bill to support the ability of people to access vaccines and protect themselves from illness. Connecticut residents, including our most vulnerable, deserve public health policies based on the science, not skepticism and politics.

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The new law most notably expands the power of the unelected Commissioner of Public Health to “establish the standard of care for immunization for residents of this state;” by requiring “health insurance policies to cover immunizations within the established standard of care;” by updating “regulations for nursing homes to ensure residents are protected by adequate immunization against respiratory viral diseases;” by establishing that “religious freedom protections do not apply to certain vaccine requirements;” and by introducing a “’standing order’ provision allowing the commissioner to authorize medical interventions, including vaccinations, during public health emergencies.”

Under the premise that the Trump administration will not allow vaccines to be accessible or affordable, the bill will also expand the state’s power to buy and distribute vaccines.

Additionally, Democratic lawmakers used the occasion of this bill to double down on the elimination of the religious exemption for vaccines, which they passed in 2021, and which is still under review by the Connecticut Supreme Court as a result of a constitutional challenge to the law by two families.

The statement by Lamont’s office noted a letter published this month by more than 100 medical groups that promote vaccines – including the pharmaceutical industry-funded American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). These groups protested Kennedy’s reformation of the ACIP, the advisory panel that was tasked with studying and reevaluating the efficacy and safety of individual vaccines.

The letter reads:

ACIP was established to provide evidence-based guidance on the use of immunizations to prevent diseases, but the revised charter paves the way for an unqualified committee to promote misleading narratives about vaccine safety. For decades, the committee held transparent discussions about vaccines based on patterns of disease, clinical trial and real-world data on efficacy and safety, and cost and implementation considerations. The new charter downplays the value of immunizations for both communities and individuals.

Lamont’s office stated that the newly-signed legislation “most notably removes the requirement under existing Connecticut statutes that the state’s vaccine standards be linked to those set by this federal committee, and establishes the methods needed for the state to preserve the current vaccine standards.”

But the state’s top conservative lawmaker Sen. Rob Sampson wrote last week in a piece at The Connecticut Centinal that the legislation, “at its core,” is “an anti-freedom bill.”

“It is another step in a pattern we have seen in Connecticut, where government continues to expand its authority deeper into the lives of families and individuals, even when the public clearly objects,” Sampson observed.

Noting the state’s prior elimination of the religious exemption for children, he highlighted that the current legislation expands “the so-called ‘standard of care,’” so that “we are moving even closer to broader mandates that reach beyond children and into the lives of every Connecticut resident.”

“This is not a minor or technical change. It is a shift in power,” the senator asserted.

“Free people should not have to ask permission from the government to make decisions about their own bodies or their children,” he stated. “That is not extreme. That is the foundation of a free society.”