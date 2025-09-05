The father of 12-year-old Sophia Forchas – shot in the head by a transgender gunman with significant mental health issues – is calling for continued prayer for both his daughter and “for peace.”

Tom Forchas spoke at a press conference today during which a neurosurgeon at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis also provided an update on Sophia’s condition, noting that while there remains “a chance” that she could still become “the third fatality of this event,” he sees “some rays of hope shining through.”

"[J]ust over one week ago, the world witnessed the heinous act committed by a coward to carry out such an atrocity against innocent children, children praying during Mass – it’s unfathomable,” Forchas said, as reported by The Post Millennial (PM.)

“Sophia is still in critical condition,” said Dr. Walter Galicich, noting that the young girl was shot in the left temporal lobe.

“[T]he bullet remains lodged in her right occipital lobe,” he added.

“We brought her into the operating room and performed what's called a decompressive craniectomy, which is basically removing the left half of her skull to give her brain room to swell,” Galicich explained. “Unfortunately, the bullet path injured some critical vessels, what's called the Sylvian fissure, which carries branches of what's called the middle cerebral artery, which is a very important blood vessel.”

The neurosurgeon continued that the medical team attempted to “spare” as much of the blood vessel as possible as they tried to stop the bleeding and then inserted a pressure monitor.

Sophia is currently in pediatric intensive care and continues to have issues with “swelling and increased pressure in her head,” Galicich said, adding that the team has kept her “heavily sedated in a medical-induced coma, to some degree, to help keep the pressures in her brain down.”

At present, he said those pressures “have remained in a relatively good range that we’ve now started to allow her to wake up a little bit more.”

“She’s very purposeful on her left side of her body,” he described her current status. “She’s got some slight movement in her right leg, and she’s opened her eyes.”

“[W]e’re starting to get out of that worrisome window, but we’re not out of it yet,” Galicich concluded. “It’s day by day, and I can't tell you how this is going to end. I know she's had a stroke from that injury to that blood vessel. I don't know what her permanent deficits are going to be, but we’re a little bit more optimistic that she’s going to survive.”

As PM reported, a GoFundMe created for Sophia and her family members has raised over $985,000 to date.

Forchas thanked all those who have been praying for Sophia.

"We’ve heard of prayers from Oslo to Johannesburg, from Sydney to Santiago, from Vietnam to Canada, from Mount Athos, Greece to Minneapolis, Minnesota,” he said.

“Pray with vigor,” the father urged. “We need you to keep the fervor with which you are praying. And when you pray, move your feet. Moving your feet means one step at a time. It means volunteering your time. It means donating blood, means listening to someone who’s hurting. It means, asking yourself, what would Jesus want me to do? And if you don’t know Jesus, learn to follow him. His path will lead you back to prayer."