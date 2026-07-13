The election officials of all 50 states received a letter last week from the Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Rights Division informing them they may be prosecuted if non-citizens are permitted to vote in an election and their ballots are counted.

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Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon confirmed Thursday that the letters were sent out to the officials of all 50 states.

“I saw some, you know, hyperventilating from some, including the, I think, lieutenant governor in Utah – who’s also the election official – and she seemed to think she was being persecuted because Utah is refusing to hand over their voter rolls in our civil litigation,” Dhillon remarked to John Solomon on Just the News’ show “No Noise.”

“No, Deirdre, this is not aimed at you,” Dhillon said. “It is for everybody, and you know, in fact, many election officials are lawyers. They know this, but no one has been enforcing these parts of our laws, and we’re enforcing them. We’re enforcing them against people who voted illegally. There are criminal prosecutions ongoing in that regard, and we’re going to enforce them against the people whose responsibility is to ensure that doesn’t happen if they look the other way.”

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According to the report, within just the past several months, the DOJ has achieved some two dozen voting arrests, prosecutions, or convictions on non-citizens. With about 90 more cases under investigation, Dhillon underscored that the letters sent to state election officials informs those individuals that they can face criminal charges as well for allowing non-citizens to remain on voter rolls and cast ballots in elections.

About a dozen states that have agreed to hand over their voter rolls to the DOJ have already identified 20,000 to 30,000 non-citizens on their lists, DOJ officials told Just the News, adding that they cite three primary problem areas in states’ voter rolls prior to the 2026 midterm election: 1) hundreds of thousands of dead people still on the rolls and listed as eligible to vote; 2) tens of thousands of illegal aliens on the rolls; and 3) many foreigners registering and voting in a federal election.

Dhillon stressed the importance of the election integrity issue to Greg Kelly of Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“[I]f we’re going to have a country, we have to enforce its laws,” she said. “And for too long, these laws that criminalize not only non-citizen voting but also election officials and others willingly allowing it, going looking the other way, conspiring to do it, enabling it – that’s a crime too. But you know, we’ve seen very few, if any, prosecutions under those laws. So, I wanted to spell it out for the election officials, make sure that they’re on notice.”

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Dhillon said the left’s narrative has been to say illegal voting “never happens.”

“Then we started prosecuting people who are non-citizens – both legal and illegal – but non-citizens that can’t vote in federal elections, and then they started to shift the goalposts and say, ‘Well, you don’t have a lot of them doing it.’”

Dhillon asserted, however, that even “one is too many.”

“My vote being canceled out, your vote being canceled out, is too much, and so we have to put a stop to it,” she said, announcing that, just this week, the DOJ indicted an Australian national who voted repeatedly in several elections.

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“We’ve seen it in other jurisdictions, and I can promise you there’ll be more of these to come,” she said. “I’m aware of other cases in the pipeline, so the election officials need to stop hiding the ball. Two thirds of them are hiding their voter rolls from us because we want to help them clean up the voter rolls. They won’t let us, and so we’re going to hold them accountable if they’re looking the other way and enabling illegal voting.”