One of the founders of a major medical group that developed protocols for the treatment of the COVID-19 virus said that in choosing Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to serve as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), President Donald Trump tapped “one of the most deeply studied, knowledgeable, sophisticated people I've ever met.”

“I mean his command of the data and the evidence, and his ability to like, interpret and surveil science, like he knows all of the pitfalls in science, all of the censorship that's been going on for decades in science, where they won't publish inconvenient papers, right?” said pulmonary and critical care specialist Pierre Kory, M.D., MPA, president emeritus of Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), formerly Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).

Appearing as a guest Friday on Royce White’s podcast “Please Call Me Crazy,” Kory commented on watching Democrats’ attempts to discredit Kennedy during his confirmation hearings:

These senators – we have 16 papers saying that the vaccines are safe, you know. And I'm listening, I'm watching Bobby, and I know Bobby knows the truth. Bobby knows that those 16 papers are curated, published in the literature, and there's 35 other papers that are like, you know, buried in like, third-tier journals that totally contradict those and, you know, it was hard for me to watch because they didn't give him a chance, and they don't allow nuance, right? Everything is black and white. You know, either repudiate this, commit to this, say yes or no, and it's a much more complex topic than that. And you know, you know it. I know it and, and, but he's the guy who, I mean his command, not only of the scientific literature, how to explore it, how to interpret it, but his knowledge of the command and control of the agencies of regulatory capture, as a lawyer who's been fighting corporations and institutions, I mean, he has an exquisite knowledge of just how to untangle that and unpack it.

Kory said he fears Kennedy not getting confirmed.

“Who else is ever going to present as an even reasonable alternative to him? There's nobody like him in our country to really be that guy to fix that, you know, the complete collapse of our public health agencies,” he said. “They do not work for us. They work for Pharma, and that is an existential crisis.”

Kory highlighted the exceptional quality of Kennedy at this moment in time:

He is the man of the moment in history … I can't, imagine that this country would, would miss this opportunity to hire a great man to help us out of this nonsense.

Kory’s organization IMA Action also posted to X comments from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) during an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle:

"They want to say RFK Jr. is not following the science when all he is asking for is transparency," Paul, a physician, said, describing how Democrat senators are failing Americans when it comes to health care.

“They start with a conclusion and then they look for facts to match the conclusion,” he continued, pointing out how Kennedy’s desire to focus on scientific facts and making them transparent to the American people is causing fear among those in Washington seeking to maintain the status quo.

Edward Dowd, founder of Phinance Technologies and author of Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Death in 2021 & 2022, also observed CNBC brought out former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb “to criticize RFK Jr. … but fails to disclose that he is currently on the board of directors for Pfizer … disgusting.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) also wrote, “There’s a reason Democrats have been repeatedly cutting him off so he can’t give full answers”:

During the hearing Tillis asked Kennedy, “Are you a conspiracy theorist?”

Kennedy responded that “pejorative” label is often assigned to him “mainly to keep me from asking difficult questions.”

“I was told that I was a conspiracy theorist … because I said the COVID vaccines didn’t prevent transmission and wouldn’t prevent infection,” he replied. “Now everybody admits it.”