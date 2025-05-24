Lumen-News

Lumen-News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD
9h

This is truly pathetic; a sell out to Big Pharma. There's more than enough prospective, randomized, controlled data from the pivotal trials showing minuscule absolute risk reduction for a very soft endpoint. There's overwhelming evidence of harm. All risk, no benefit.

It's abundantly clear that Trump cut a deal with Pharma; this administration is not going to derail the vaccine gravy train. All we can expect is an end to mandates, and perhaps fully informed consent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lumen-News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture