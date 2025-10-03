The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved another generic version of mifepristone – one of the two drugs used to induce an abortion – produced by a drug company that touts its mission as “normalizing abortion” and “making it accessible to all.”

The move comes just a couple of weeks after U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said he was ordering a study to examine the risks of mifepristone in the wake of data showing the drug has far more serious adverse effects than has been reported in the past.

A letter sent Tuesday from FDA to drugmaker Evita Solutions, LLC states:

We have completed the review of this ANDA [abbreviated new drug application] and have concluded that adequate information has been presented to demonstrate that the drug meets the requirements for approval under the FD&C Act. Accordingly the ANDA is approved, effective on the date of this letter. We have determined your Mifepristone Tablets, 200 mg to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Mifeprex (mifepristone) tablets, 200 mg, of Danco Laboratories …

On its website, Evita Solutions states is “mission” is to “normalize abortion care” and ensure abortions are “accessible to all.”

The drug company is reportedly joining with GenBioPro – also abortion activists – to sell the newly approved pill.

“We are a mission-driven company that will continue to increase access to care through our commitment to a stable and secure supply of medical abortion products,” states GenBioPro on its website.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) called FDA’s approval of the drug “shocking.”

“The evidence shows chemical abortion drugs are dangerous and even deadly for the mother,” he asserted. “And of course 100% lethal to the child.”

“FDA had promised to do a top-to-bottom safety review of the chemical abortion drug, but instead they’ve just greenlighted new versions of it for distribution,” the senator added. “I have lost confidence in the leadership at FDA.”

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America responded to Hawley by calling FDA’s move “reckless” and one that “doesn’t protect women - it empowers abusers and tramples pro-life laws across the country.”

Kennedy responded Thursday on social media to the sharp criticism from pro-life Trump supporters with the explanation that FDA “only approved a second generic mifepristone tablet because federal law requires approval when an application proves the generic is identical to the brand-name drug.”

He reiterated that it was the Biden administration that endangered the lives of women further by eliminating the requirement that mifepristone be administered in person.

“Last month, I joined [FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary] in writing to state attorneys general, pledging to review all the evidence — including real-world outcomes — on the safety of this drug,” the secretary said. “Recent studies already point to serious risks when mifepristone is used without proper medical oversight.”

Nevertheless, other national pro-life leaders denounced the move.

Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director who is now a pro-life activist, said the FDA “should be revoking the abortion pill, not approving a generic version.”

Johnson previously demonstrated in a video the ease with which girls and women can obtain abortion-inducing drugs online. She added:

This drug isn’t penicillin or something you take for a headache - the abortion pill ends the life of a growing baby and can seriously put the health and life of the mother at risk. I felt like I was dying when I had my abortion with the abortion pill. There are thousands of stories like mine from women bleeding on the bathroom floor and passing their babies into toilets, showers, or on the floor of their homes. It’s despicable the FDA would approve a generic version of this drug.

Live Action President Lila Rose similarly called FDA’s move to approve the generic drug “unacceptable.”

“This drug starves babies and harms mothers!” she asserted, calling upon Kennedy to “reverse this decision.”

“The FDA just said it would do a new serious safety study—so why approve a another generic now?” Rose asked.

Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins likewise assailed the move.

“More babies will die; More women will be harmed; and More Americans exposed to Abortion Water Pollution as a direct result of this unfathomable decision,” Hawkins said. “This is a stain on the Trump Presidency and another sign that the deep state at the FDA must go.”