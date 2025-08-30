The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a shattered health agency that, even with 20,000 employees, could not create a website to effectively monitor the COVID-19 virus.

That’s the message from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, who appeared as a guest on Fox Business’ Kudlow yesterday morning.

“The CDC needs an extremely strong leader,” Makary asserted. “It's a broken agency. This is an agency that, with 20,000 employees, could not generate a website to track the COVID virus. It was eventually created by one Johns Hopkins grad student … he created a COVID website that the world used.”

The commissioner went on to enumerate the atrocities Americans endured for fear of what was delivered as doctrine from the CDC.

“It’s not just one or two mishaps at the CDC,” he said. “Culturally, operationally, scientifically, they've lost their mission. They propagate dogma. They pushed cloth masks on toddlers for three years. They insisted schools shut out children for nearly two years using a phony pseudoscience document that the teachers’ union edited, and those edits appeared in the final document. They made up six feet. They pushed vaccine boosters in young, healthy people.”

“So the CDC needs a realignment,” Makary concluded.

Makary’s comments came as the White House tapped Jim O’Neill, top Health and Human Services (HHS) deputy to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to be acting CDC director following the ouster of Susan Monarez.

O’Neill delivered a message similar to that of Makary.

“The beating heart of public health in America is CDC,” O’Neill wrote yesterday in a post on X. “During the previous administration, CDC lost public trust by manipulating health data to support a political narrative.”

“The Trump administration is rebuilding trust and refocusing CDC on its core mission of keeping America safe from infectious disease,” he continued. “We have invested in new screening technology to detect infections from foreign travelers, stopped the Texas measles outbreak, and ended the misuse of the childhood immunization schedule for Covid vaccine mandates.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt remarked Thursday on the collapse of the CDC with the statement: "The President and @SecKennedy are committed to restoring trust and transparency and credibility to the CDC... We're going to make sure that folks that are in positions of leadership there are aligned with that mission."

“Exactly!” Kennedy affirmed. “That’s how we will restore trust at the [CDC].”