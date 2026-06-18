The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and four states have filed a lawsuit against the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), alleging that the organization – highly revered by transgender activists – has facilitated the “false and unsubstantiated claims” made by transgender industry medical providers to parents of children struggling with gender dysphoria.

Photo by sakarie-mustafe-hidig-pbznkLXhGmo on Unsplash

The FTC, whose mission is to enforce the law to protect American consumers from “anticompetitive, unfair, and deceptive business practices,” joins the states of Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas in the lawsuit that was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division, the agency announced Wednesday.

“Children, but especially their parents, must have complete and truthful information when making decisions to purchase medical services,” said FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson. “For decades, the FTC has taken action against entities that make deceptive and unsubstantiated health-related claims. The complaint filed today reflects that same long-standing mandate: when an entity makes a claim about a medical treatment, the claim must be truthful, evidence-based and not misleading.”

According to the lawsuit, WPATH is “an organization founded and incorporated in Texas that operates for the profit of its members by promoting the medical transition services that its members provide to children.”

The plaintiffs add that the transition services – “drugs, surgeries, and other interventions – are sold to consumers whose children express dissatisfaction with, or report distress about, their sex-linked biological and anatomical characteristics (their ‘sex traits’).”

However, members of WPATH are primarily “clinicians who profit from these services, including surgeons, endocrinologists, psychiatrists, and pediatricians,” the lawsuit argues, adding that WPATH promotes these transition services through “the self-publication, distribution, and promotion of what it calls the ‘Standards of Care’ (‘SOC’).”

WPATH published its latest version of the SOC – called SOC-8 – in 2022, representing them as “evidence-and consensus-based clinical guidelines for providing medical transition services, including for children who express dissatisfaction with or report distress about their sex traits,” the plaintiffs allege.

They further assert that WPATH portrays such treatments as “medically necessary and effective at preventing suicide in children, that puberty blockers are fully reversible, that cross-sex hormones improve mental health, and that breast amputations are safe, effective, and consistently and directly increase children’s health-related quality of life.”

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The lawsuit notes as well that some parents have reported being asked by transgender industry clinicians whether they “would rather have a live daughter or a dead son,” based on WPATH’s presentation of child gender transition procedures as “lifesaving.”

“As the complaint argues, there is no competent and reliable scientific evidence to suggest these interventions reduce the risk of suicide,” the FTC asserts.

The agency further observes that, in SOC-8, WPATH omitted any mention of age restrictions for mastectomy and penis amputation in its guidelines for the treatment of children.

This issue drew a firestorm in June 2024 when the New York Times exposed court documents revealing that the Biden administration’s assistant secretary for health – Rachel (born Richard) Levine, a man who claims to be a woman – pressured WPATH to eliminate the age minimums for medical interventions in order to promote the Biden administration’s pro-“transgender” political agenda.

Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Shanken

Lumen-News also reported in December 2025 that prominent expert in the field of pediatric gender medicine Leor Sapir revealed video footage of clinicians in the transgender medical industry admitting they work with minimal standards of care as they administer drugs and perform surgeries on children that are likely to produce life-altering and irreversible effects.

In the video, Sapir observed at The Free Press that one Utah-based clinician expressed that she described what she and her colleagues were doing as “we’re all just winging it, you know?”

“Any group that illegally promotes irreversible, life-altering ‘transitioning’ procedures to kids as safe and necessary will face the full force of the law for harming children,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the FTC’s statement announcing the lawsuit. “We will not allow WPATH or any other organization to illegally promote or perform dangerous ‘transitioning’ procedures on our kids that leave them with permanent trauma and lifelong health consequences.”

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said “[p]atients and their families have been deceived into believing [WPATH] is an authoritative, medical body, when, in truth, their recommendations are based on politics and ideology.”

Alaska Acting Attorney General Cori Mills added that WPATH has prioritized “ideology over sound science, downplaying serious long-term harms.”