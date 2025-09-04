Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo announced yesterday that the state’s Department of Health will work with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to “end all vaccine mandates in Florida law – all of them … every last one of them.”

Amid thunderous applause, Ladapo continued that “every last one” of the vaccine mandates “is wrong and drips with disdain and, and slavery.”

“Who am I as a government or anyone else, or who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what you should put in your body?” the surgeon general asserted. “Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don't have that right.”

“Your body is a gift from God,” Ladapo added. “What you put into your body, what you put into your body, is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don't have that right. Government does not have that right. They want you to believe they have that right. And unfortunately, they've been successful.”

Ladapo made the announcement at a press conference during which DeSantis similarly announced the creation of a Florida Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) commission, modeled after the federal campaign being implemented by U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The governor said the Florida MAHA commission would serve as a “working group” that will “recommend state level integration of these Make America Healthy principles, and those principles are … individual medical freedom, informed consent, parent rights and also market innovation.”

Asked by Fox News for his reaction to Florida’s move to end all vaccine mandates, Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), agreed wholeheartedly, “I would definitely not have mandates for vaccinations.”

“This is a decision that a physician and a patient should be making together,” Oz told Martha MacCallum. “The parents love their kids more than anybody else could love that kid, so why not let the parents play an active role in this?”

Oz added that many more parents are choosing to homeschool their children primarily because of vaccine mandates.

“They can't get health care because doctors are unwilling to take the risk of taking care of children who don't want vaccinations, because it might impact the way their practices are run,” the CMS administrator said. “They shouldn't feel pressure from the government to decide what to do with the vaccination schedule. They should do what's the best interest of the person in front of them - say it's a child - and what those parents desire. That's how the system is supposed to run.”