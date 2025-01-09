Read at CatholicVote:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) posted to his X account Tuesday results of a Statewide Grand Jury investigation requested by him in December 2022 to determine “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Key quote from the piece at CatholicVote regarding the Grand Jury’s report:

Despite citing such serious issues concerning “deceptive and obfuscatory behavior” that have appeared to impact many Americans, the Grand Jury said it did not find “any indictable criminal activity.”

The Grand Jury attempts to explain that “we did not find any statute that we believed would be an appropriate vehicle for a criminal indictment based on the facts we have laid out in this Final Report,” and adds:

There are a few reasons for this conclusion. First, our investigation did not uncover any activities by sponsors or other associated organizations with respect to COVID-19 vaccines that were not approved by federal regulators, either directly or indirectly. Some of the things these sponsors did should probably not be legal … but as far as we were able to determine, these entities operated within the boundaries of existing law. … Second, we did not uncover any sponsor or other private-party statements that were both objectively false and sufficiently precise to support a criminal prosecution.

Yet, the report goes on to say the Grand Jury found “profound and serious issues involving the process of vaccine development and safety surveillance in the United States”:

It is frustrating to this Grand Jury, as it should be frustrating to everyone who reads this report, to know that these sponsors have taken in billions of taxpayer dollars for creating and selling their vaccines; they cannot be sued if something goes wrong with them; they have access to critical information about deaths related to a side effect of their products; and the public does not have access to that information. Instead, we are left to speculate, and the research community is left to draw inferences as one-off or two-off histopathological reports detailing the events of this death or that death that trickle into scientific journals slowly, year after year. Somehow, withholding this valuable safety information is not a crime. It certainly should be.

Read further here at CatholicVote.