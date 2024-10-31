Kamala Harris surrogate Mark Cuban told ABC’s The View Thursday Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is “never” seen around “strong, intelligent women.”
Cuban appeared to be reaching out to Nikki Haley supporters.
“Donald Trump – you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever,” Cuban emphasized. “It’s just that simple.”
The Trump campaign alerted voters to this latest attack – this time on his women supporters – one that comes on the heels of Joe Biden referring to Trump supporters as “garbage.”
“DISGUSTING: Top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban says no ‘strong, intelligent women’ support President Trump,” the campaign posted on X. “They're now openly attacking the millions of strong, intelligent women fighting alongside President Trump every day to Make America Great Again.”
So, his wife isn't a strong, intelligent woman now? You know, if you're gonna do ad hominem attacks, you should think them out better. But then if you could think better, you wouldn't use ad hominem attacks...
Mark Cuban has no room to talk