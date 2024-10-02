Biden-Harris Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel [born Richard] Levine told attendees at the American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP) national conference Sunday that states that have protected minors from so-called “gender-affirming health care” are engaging in “political interference” and obstructing both “equal rights to health, and equitable access to services” that young people “need.”

“The administration official, who claims to be a woman, doubled down on casting legislative protections for children with gender issues as examples of ‘hatred’ and ‘discrimination,’” CatholicVote reported.

