Lumen-News

Lumen-News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mabel Parrilla's avatar
Mabel Parrilla
4d

So they are still ok for high rrisk people and kids? They are the last ones who should have any vaccine or the Covid bioweapon shot. Personally I say leave all vaccines alone but that's just me. To each his own..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lumen-News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture