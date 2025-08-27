Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced today the Trump administration has revoked emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for the injections called COVID-19 vaccines.

In a social media post this afternoon, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said “emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded.”

In his post, Kennedy noted that he had “promised 4 things”:

1. to end covid vaccine mandates. 2. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable. 3. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies. 4. to end the emergency.

“In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished all four goals,” he asserted, observing that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., “has now issued marketing authorization for those at higher risk: Moderna (6+ months), Pfizer (5+), and Novavax (12+).”

“These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors,” Kennedy said.

“The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense,” the secretary added. “This framework delivers all three.”

Some, however, are not satisfied with the announcement that still allows the COVID shots to remain on the market.

Founder of Americans for Health Freedom Mary Talley Bowden, M.D., replied simply “NOT ENOUGH.”

Physician Andrew Zywiec, M.D. also replied, “25k children a day are injected with COVID alone. This is not enough.”

And the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) asked a key question in response: “Will the COVID vaccines still be considered ‘covered countermeasures’ with liability protection?”