The Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda is being implemented in each corner of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) – a sign that Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. intends to have a unified message about the direction of his agency.

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya told Fox News on Sunday that the once-esteemed NIH lost its association with trusted science during the COVID pandemic as the Biden administration used fear and ineffective methods to achieve a political agenda.

“I think a lot of people lost trust in the NIH and in science, actually, because what happened during the pandemic was so terrible for so many people,” Bhattacharya said. “The schools closed. People were forced to wear masks when it didn't seem to make any difference. And then, of course, the vaccines didn't stop you from spreading COVID.”

Contrasting this deteriorated NIH with its intended purpose of developing cures for difficult illnesses, Bhattacharya expressed sadness that his agency “was associated with a lot of those, those policies … Tony Fauci’s name – you know, people associate that primarily with the NIH.”

“But there's much more to it than just Tony Fauci,” Bhattacharya said, sounding more hopeful. “It's an amazing institution that has a 100 and plus year history of developing cures and treatments for the most intractable diseases. A lot of what medicine is today is because of the history of the NIH, and it's just an absolute honor to be able to, you know, run the place.”

Bhattacharya’s comments came just days after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary addressed directly the downfall of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The CDC needs an extremely strong leader,” Makary asserted Friday to Fox Business. “It's a broken agency. This is an agency that, with 20,000 employees, could not generate a website to track the COVID virus. It was eventually created by one Johns Hopkins grad student … he created a COVID website that the world used.”

Following the ouster of former CDC Director Susan Monarez over vaccine policy disagreements, the White House tapped Jim O’Neill, top HHS deputy to Kennedy, to serve as acting director.

“During the previous administration, CDC lost public trust by manipulating health data to support a political narrative,” O’Neill wrote in a social media post.

“The Trump administration is rebuilding trust and refocusing CDC on its core mission of keeping America safe from infectious disease,” he added. “We have invested in new screening technology to detect infections from foreign travelers, stopped the Texas measles outbreak, and ended the misuse of the childhood immunization schedule for Covid vaccine mandates.”

And on Monday morning, President Trump himself took to Truth Social to call upon the pharmaceutical corporations to “justify the success of their various Covid Drugs.”

“Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree!” the president observed. “With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW. I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not???”