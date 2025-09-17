E-cigarettes are still the most frequently used tobacco product among middle and high school students, with more than 1.6 million young people reporting use in 2024.

That’s from the Office of the U.S. Surgeon General of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which announced Monday a new guide to counter the continued “youth vaping epidemic.”

“Up to 85% of e-cigarette devices and pods sold in U.S. retail outlets are illegal products,” HHS reports. “Federal enforcement efforts have seized millions of unauthorized devices, but illegal sales persist, threatening the health of young people nationwide.”

“The Chinese are getting richer while our children get sicker,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. wrote Monday in a social media post accompanied by a video clip of a press conference last week in Chicago.

The secretary noted that, while in Chicago, “law enforcement seized 50 truckloads of illegal vapes” from a warehouse, with “90% of them from China.”

“We’re putting an end to that,” Kennedy said. “We are targeting illegal Chinese vapes and we will stop them from poisoning our children.”

The HHS secretary joined Attorney General Pam Bondi and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary at the press conference.

The secretary said that, between August 1 and August 14, working together with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FDA “did purchases at distributors in five different states: in Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Arizona, and we did more in California and Florida with ATF.”

“ATF actually went to 14 different retailers,” Kennedy said. “Our agency went to five different distributors, and the result is, today, we are doing raids on these kinds of operations across the country to confiscate the vapes.”

“Vaping directly threatens children’s brain development, mental health, and long-term well-being,” the secretary warned. “We’re acting now to protect the next generation—giving families, schools, and communities the clear warnings they need to keep kids safe from nicotine addiction and illegal products.”

Makary likewise noted that the federal government is “taking swift action to seize millions of illegal vapes at ports, distributors and retailers.”

“American kids should not be getting hooked on addictive vaping devices — especially ones that have been imported illegally from our adversaries,” he asserted.

Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, Acting Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor in the Office of the Surgeon General, emphasized in a statement that vaping “is not a harmless trend” among young people.

“It’s a serious threat to the health and development of our children,” she said. “This guide is a call to action for all of us, including families, schools, health professionals, and communities, to come together and protect our youth from the dangers of nicotine addiction and toxic exposure.”

HHS warns that vaping products are aggressively marketed to young people with “appealing flavors” and “gamification features designed to mimic digital entertainment platforms.”

Nevertheless, the federal health agency warns vaping products “often contain high concentrations of nicotine, the same highly addictive chemical found in cigarettes, which can disrupt brain development, worsen anxiety or depression, and increase the risk of chronic disease.”