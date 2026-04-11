An historic proposal to establish an ICD-10-CM diagnostic code specific to adverse effects of COVID-19 shots has been achieved and is now open to public comments.

COVID vaccine-injury awareness organization REACT19 initiated the proposal that seeks to remedy the problem of no specific diagnostic code to classify and document COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

Photo by Diana Polekhina at Unsplash

“These codes affect insurance reimbursement, hospital resources, public health tracking, and clinical research,” REACT19 explains. “When a condition has no specific code, it becomes invisible in the system”:

Right now, when a patient has an adverse effect after a COVID-19 vaccine, there is no specific code to use. Providers are directed to a general ‘other viral vaccines’ code (T50.B95-), which creates confusion because COVID-19 vaccines are mRNA-based, not traditional viral vaccines. This has led to widespread miscoding — often under the Long COVID code — which mixes two completely different patient groups and corrupts the data for both.

But at the ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Committee Meeting last month, the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) presented the formal proposal to add T50.B25x – Adverse Effect of COVID-19 Vaccines to the ICD-10-CM code set used by U.S. healthcare professionals, hospitals, insurers, and public health agencies.

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“The patients who would benefit from this code often experience persistent, multisystem symptoms after COVID-19 vaccination — sometimes called Post-COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PCVS),” REACT19 states, but adds that “[b]ecause there is some overlap with Long COVID, having a distinct code is essential so the two groups are not mixed together in data and research.”

Members of the public can express their support for accurate identification and health care for those injured by the COVID vaccines by submitting a public comment by May 15, 2026, using the easy template provided by REACT19.

The ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Committee will then review all public comments received by that date prior to making a final decision on the proposal. If approved, the new diagnostic code could take effect by the beginning of the next fiscal year coding cycle, the group notes.



“This is a rare opportunity for patients, providers, and the public to directly influence the coding system that shapes medical care, research, and policy in the United States,” REACT19 asserts.

The latest release of data on March 27 from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows 1,675,590 reports of vaccine injury following COVID-19 shot administration.

Recent documents released by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, have exposed evidence that appears to reveal the Biden administration chose to ignore a significant safety signal for ischemic stroke following administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster while it continued to advertise the shot to Americans as safe.

“I am sharing my preliminary findings to provide HHS and the public with even more evidence of the Biden administration’s unsupported and unyielding devotion to a harmful vaccine at the expense of the public’s health,” Johnson wrote in a letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Members of the public can submit their comments by May 15, 2026 with easy steps provided by REACT19.