Abortionist and convicted murderer Kermit Gosnell, who was found to have stuffed the cut-off feet of aborted babies into jars in his filthy Philadelphia abortion facility, has died in prison at the age of 85.

Gosnell apparently died two weeks ago, but, according to Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer, authors of Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer, and of their column Unreported Story Society, prison and law enforcement sources informed them Gosnell’s death went unreported until Monday.

Photo: Undated mug shot from the Philadelphia Police Department

In May 2013, the jury in Gosnell’s murder trial found him guilty on three first-degree murder charges. The abortionist was convicted of killing infants who had been born alive during late-term abortions by cutting their spinal cords with scissors.

Gosnell was also found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a woman who had received an overdose of anesthesia administered by the abortionist’s unlicensed staff.

“In Gosnell’s 30 years of running his filthy abortion clinic in Philadelphia, it is thought that he murdered thousands of babies born alive,” McAleer and McElhinney wrote Monday. “The grand jury which investigated his case wanted to charge him with 200 recent murders but the move was stymied and reduced to just seven after pressure from senior political and law enforcement officials.”

The grand jury report released in January 2011 provided vivid descriptions of Gosnell’s “house of horrors” clinic – including its discarded aborted babies, rusty surgical implements, and animal feces found in clinic rooms and hallways.

Additionally, the report exposed the fact that the Pennsylvania Department of Health had received numerous complaints throughout the years regarding deaths and abortions performed on minor girls – and that the department’s staff had also visited Gosnell’s clinic on a number of occasions – but took no action.

“Abortion arguments from pro-abortion advocates tend to avoid any actual talk of how an abortion is done and what exactly it is that is being aborted,” McElhinney wrote in the preface to their book. “I know a lot about both now.”

“I now know that what is aborted is a person, with little hands and nails and a face that from the earliest times has expression,” she added. “The humanity in all the pictures is unmistakable, the pictures of the babies that were shown as evidence in the Gosnell trial – first, second, and third trimester babies, in all their innocence and perfection.”

The authors later co-wrote and produced a movie about the case, starring Dean Cain and directed by Nick Searcy.

Screenshot: Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer (Trailer)

“Detective Jim Wood was the police officer most responsible for stopping Gosnell’s killing spree,” McAleer and McElhinney explained. “A drugs investigator for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, Wood was investigating the illegal sale of opioid prescriptions when he was alerted to Gosnell and his side business of selling prescriptions. Then Wood started to find out about what was really going on behind the doors of Gosnell’s clinic.”

The trial had little to no media coverage until several prominent journalists called attention to its horror.

“Several liberal journalists admitted they had been reluctant to write about the case because it clashed with their pro-choice beliefs and because they were reluctant to shine a negative light on abortion,” McAleer and McElhinney noted. “Marc Lamont Hill, the then host of HuffPost Live, readily acknowledged the bias at work.

“For what it’s worth, I do think that those of us on the left have made a decision not to cover this trial because we worry that it’ll compromise abortion rights,” the authors quoted Hill.

Photos of what Wood and his colleagues discovered in Gosnell’s clinic can be viewed here.

The authors and filmmakers quoted from the grand jury report regarding what was termed a “live and let die policy”:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health abruptly decided, for political reasons, to stop inspecting abortion clinics. The politics in question were not anti-abortion, but pro. With the change of administration from Governor Casey to Governor Ridge, officials concluded that inspections would be “putting a barrier up to women” seeking abortions. Better to leave clinics to do as they pleased, even though, as Gosnell proved, that meant both women and babies would pay.

“[Y]ears of complaints from staff, patients, and visiting health workers, and the death of two women, did not matter to the Department of Health in Pennsylvania, and the killing continued,” McAleer and McElhinney noted. “Their inaction was largely due to pressure from then-Republican Governor Tom Ridge, who was keen to tout his ‘pro-choice’ credentials in swing-state Pennsylvania. As a result officials declined to seriously investigate the clinic or attempt to close it down.”