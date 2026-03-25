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Bill Bradford
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As gross as Gosnell is, the leftist-liberal, pro-baby killer "journalists" refusing to cover the story to protect infanticide, is almost worse.... Yes, her body is her choice, but "WE made that fetus, THAT is OUR body", says Dad....THINK about THAT.... SHE couldn't have that baby inside her, without HIS sperm cells....

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