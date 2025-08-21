Christian psychologist and founder of Focus on the Family Dr. James Dobson passed away today at the age of 89.

It’s difficult to imagine what America’s pro-life, pro-marriage, and pro-family movement would be today without the decades-long efforts of Dr. Dobson.

Image from beliefnet.com

As his obituary notes, Dobson’s Focus on the Family produced his internationally syndicated radio programs for 33 years before he left in 2010 to start the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute – which then produced his national radio program called “Family Talk with Dr. James Dobson.”

A New York Times best-selling author, a Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster, and an advisor to five U.S. presidents, Dobson “dedicated his life to strengthening marriages, guiding parents, and defending biblical values by championing the central role of family in America,” his obituary reads, adding that in addition to being “instrumental in shaping national conversations around pornography, gambling, teen pregnancy prevention, and the sanctity of human life,” Dobson also “served on President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board.”

In his July 25 column at Catholic Culture, Peter Wolfgang, president of Family Institute of Connecticut Action, summed up Dobson’s pervasive influence on American culture.

“[I]f there is one man above all whom I would credit with being the builder—not just the thinker—who gave us the institutions that created the space for President Trump to help us turn the tide in the culture war, it would be Dr. James Dobson,” Wolfgang wrote.

“A child psychologist and Church of the Nazarene minister, it was Dobson who founded Focus on the Family. And the Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). And the Washington advocacy group Family Research Council,” he continued down the list.

“And, along the way, he encouraged the founding of state-based Family Policy Councils (FPCs) of which the entity I run, Family Institute of Connecticut, is one,” Wolfgang explained. “FPCs exist in about 40 of the 50 states. They are ecumenical entities, mostly headed by Evangelicals. Five of us FPC leaders are Catholic.”

Honoring Dobson today is Gary Bauer, senior vice president of Public Policy at the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, who celebrated him as “a pioneer—a man of deep conviction whose voice shaped the way generations view faith, family and culture.”

“His bold leadership, integrity, and compassion helped equip countless families to thrive in a world of shifting values,” Bauer added. “He was a mentor, a counselor, and a steady voice of truth in turbulent times.”

And Tony Perkins, president of Family Research Council, said of Dobson’s enduring impact:

Few people have had the positive, Christ-honoring impact upon the family as Dr. Jim Dobson. His legacy will be lasting. My parents used his instructions to shape our home as a family of new Christians, and then I had the privilege of working alongside him to protect marriage and family after he was a part of bringing me to Family Research Council 22 years ago this week.

“In every sphere in which he engaged–as an author, psychologist, teacher, policy expert and national leader–he served the cause of Christ and proclaimed God’s faithfulness to His people,” Perkins added. “He brought to public policy a new focus on the timelessness of family.”