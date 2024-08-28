Kamala Harris’ “Harris for President” campaign “requires all employees to be ‘up to date’ on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment, unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law,” the campaign’s job application site states.

“If you seek a reasonable accommodation in relation to the campaign’s COVID-19 policy, you should speak to the HR Department prior to reporting to an office location,” the statement adds, as noted by the Daily Wire.

On May 1, 2023, the Biden-Harris administration announced it was ending mandatory COVID shots for federal employees, contractors, and international travelers – but not before boasting about what it apparently views as a successful run of shot mandates that achieved “98% compliance”:

Our Administration’s vaccination requirements helped ensure the safety of workers in critical workforces including those in the healthcare and education sectors, protecting themselves and the populations they serve, and strengthening their ability to provide services without disruptions to operations. The Federal government successfully implemented requirements for its workforce in a way that increased vaccination to achieve 98% compliance, reflecting employees who had received at least one dose of a vaccine or had a pending or approved exception or extension request filed by January 2022. We also put in place vaccination requirements for certain international travelers to slow the spread of new variants entering the country and to allow our healthcare system time to effectively manage access to care if faced with an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

True, Harris appears to be taking a stab at presenting herself as a moderate while she campaigns for the all-important Independent votes – consider she is now promising to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a wall along the nation’s southern border, an endeavor she fiercely opposed and referred to as "un-American" and a “medieval vanity project” when Donald Trump was president.

But senior contributor to The Federalist Auguste Meyrat wrote last week the fact that she is mandating COVID shots per the CDC constitutes yet “another clue” she’s truly an “authoritarian”:

One of the worst abuses of power in the general response to Covid-19 was forcing Americans to take the mRNA shot. Nearly every major employer, including the federal government, required that employees take an untested drug to “vaccinate” them from a virus that the majority had already had. Worse still, the shot did not prevent people from contracting or transmitting Covid. It did, however, result in a number of side effects that often ended up worse than the disease itself.

Meyrat warns that, if Harris is requiring people who work for her campaign to take the shot because she believes COVID is still a serious concern, “it should go without saying that this thinking betrays a dangerous ignorance that deserves scorn, not validation.”

“People who are still afraid of Covid need to be educated and pitied, not rewarded with power and influence,” he observes.

Alternately, Meyrat suggests that Harris could be requiring a COVID booster because she and her team “believe in the power of mandates and hope to bring them back.”

Whatever her reason for mandating COVID shots, the move represents “Harris’ ‘joyful’ vision for the future, and Americans can expect a sequel to 2020 if she’s elected this November,” Meyrat cautions.