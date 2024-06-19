Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced Monday he filed a civil lawsuit against Pfizer alleging the drug giant “misled the public that it had a ‘safe and effective’” COVID-19 shot, all the while knowing “its COVID-19 vaccine was connected to serious adverse events,” the complaint says.

Pfizer, the lawsuit continues, “concealed this critical safety information from the public,” including its COVID shot’s links to “myocarditis and pericarditis, failed pregnancies, and deaths.”

Kobach’s office notes the complaint further argues Pfizer “declined to participate in the federal government’s vaccine development program, Operation Warp Speed, to avoid government oversight.”

The attorney general appeared on Fox Business Tuesday to elaborate on the lawsuit, filed in Thomas County District Court, and the allegation that Pfizer violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act:

Kobach explained the duress people were under from employers to take the COVID mRNA shot while Pfizer was advertising its product as “safe and effective”:

[S]ome employers mandated the vaccine, other people had to make a decision whether they wanted to get the vaccine or not. And when people made that decision to get the vaccine, then they had to make a choice. And people made that choice very quickly with anxiety under – you know, many people who chose to get the vaccine did so sensing that it was urgent, and they had to do it for their own safety, and in that situation, it was crucial that the pharmaceutical companies speak truthfully and present all information that they have. And this consumer protection suit against Pfizer is based on the fact that they had information that was contrary to what they were saying publicly.

Kobach gave two examples of people who were affected by the drug company’s “misleading statements”:

One is for pregnant women. Pfizer stated and advertised that it was that the vaccine was safe for pregnant women, but as early as October of 2020, they had evidence from a study that they did on rats showing real complications for pregnancy. And then in February of 2021, they had information from 458 women who took the Pfizer vaccine, and the majority of them had complications, relating to pregnancy. And then the other one is myocarditis. The CEO of Pfizer publicly stated that there was no link between any myocarditis and the COVID vaccine, when, in fact, … they knew that there was a link. So … the bottom line is, people need, can't be lied to.

When asked about the federal government granting the drug companies immunity from lawsuits, Kobach responded the immunity given was from “tort lawsuits, from a person who was injured from the vaccine, suing the company.”

“However, the federal government did not give them liability if they committed a deceptive or misleading practice in advertising the product to consumers, and that's what the basis of this suit is,” the attorney general explained.

The complaint also alleges the following:

Pfizer said its COVID shot was effective all the while knowing it “waned over time and did not protect against COVID-19 variants.”

Pfizer said its COVID-19 shot “would prevent transmission of COVID-19” even though it knew it had never studied its effect on transmission of the virus.

Pfizer engaged in censoring speech on social media that questioned the drug company’s claims about its COVID shot, thus attempting to keep the public in the dark.

Pfizer’s “misrepresentations of a ‘safe and effective’ vaccine resulted in record company revenue of approximately $75 billion” from sales in just two years.

“Pfizer must be held accountable for falsely representing the benefits of its COVID19 vaccine while concealing and suppressing the truth about its vaccine’s safety risks, waning effectiveness, and inability to prevent transmission,” the lawsuit argues.

As Lumen-News reported in October 2022, a Pfizer international executive admitted to a European Parliament committee that her company did not test its COVID mRNA shot for its ability to prevent transmission of the virus before it was placed on the market.

Rob Roos, a Dutch member of the European Parliament, introduced a video of his questioning of Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, with a comment on the now-X platform that asserted, “Get vaccinated for others was always a lie. The only purpose of the COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.”

“Was the Pfizer COVID vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market?” Roos asked Small during a hearing. “If not, please say it clearly. If yes, are you willing to share the data with this committee? And I really want a straight answer – yes or no, and I’m looking forward to it. Thank you very much.”

“Regarding the question around did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market – no (laughing),” Small replied. “These, em, you know, we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market.”

According to a report at Kansas Reflector, while Kansas is the first state to file this type of lawsuit, Kobach said five other states will be joining.

“More suits may follow, depending on Pfizer’s reaction,” Kobach added.