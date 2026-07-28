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SimonB's avatar
SimonB
11h

The only thing we need to elevate more is Jesus

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WillyB's avatar
WillyB
11h

And this is why the Catholic church is in absolute freefall. I guess the part in the Bible where it says Homosexuality is an abomination is not required reading by Catholics.

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