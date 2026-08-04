The Massachusetts House and Senate have passed a bill that ends any existing restrictions on abortions until birth within the state.

Bill H.5595 was sent to Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, for signature.

The state has already allowed abortions up to 24 weeks, with exceptions for fetal anomalies or to protect the life of the mother. The new bill replaces the language associated with the “exceptions” with “an abortion may be performed by a physician based upon the professional judgment of the physician.”

The text of the bill also adds that “[n]o medical review process shall override the professional judgment of a treating physician and a patient or the patient’s health care proxy.”

If the governor signs the bill into law, any abortion up until birth – for any reason at all as judged by a single physician – will be legal.

“We’ve decided to get away from all the exceptions and trust our medical professionals, who are the best in the world, to make those decisions with the informed consent of the patient,” justified State Rep. Michael Day (D-31st District), according to WCVB.

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Kelsey Pritchard of SBA Pro-Life America broke down the legislation for Fox News, explaining that, currently, Massachusetts allows abortions up until birth if the baby is diagnosed with a fetal anomaly, such as a severe disability.

“What this new bill would do is allow abortion throughout the second and third trimesters if you have an abortionist who has a medical degree who can sign off on that for you,” Pritchard said. “So, essentially, they’re opening the door to elective abortion at any point in pregnancy.”

“You’d be able to get an abortion in the state of Massachusetts if an abortionist who’s going to profit off your abortion signs off – and so this is extreme,” she noted. “This has essentially become the de facto position of the Democrat Party: that we should allow abortion at any point in pregnancy.”

Photo by Isaac Quesada on Unsplash

According to a 2022 Harvard-Harris poll, only 10% of registered American voters support abortion at any time up until birth.

Pritchard said that, if Healey signs the legislation, Massachusetts will become the 11th state to allow abortion at any point – even when a baby is likely to survive outside the womb.

“And we’re one of eight countries in the world that allows abortion at any point,” she added. “We need to put an end to that. We need some sort of national limit on abortion so that viable babies aren’t being killed by abortionists.”

Pritchard asserted that, in Massachusetts, House lawmakers “kind of tried to fly under the radar when they passed this bill,” and then, “they bypassed the full Senate committee process to fast-track this and get this done before their legislative session ended on July 31.”

The pro-life advocate detailed the “brutal” method used to abort late-term babies.

“It is excruciatingly painful for the baby,” she said. “We know that a baby feels pain at least by 15 weeks – and probably earlier – and, so, we’re talking about babies who feel pain who can survive outside of the womb. Those abortions are done by dismemberment or by inducing labor, and they give the baby a lethal injection into the heart.”

Pritchard added that some abortionists “just induce labor, and the baby will be born alive, and those babies will either be killed after they’ve been born alive, or they will be left to die. This happens in states, and Democrats widely have opposed even born-alive protections for those babies who survive abortions.”

The Massachusetts bill was passed as a video posted to social media of an unborn baby girl went viral last week. The baby was seen, during an ultrasound procedure, smiling at hearing the voice of her father as her mother and other family members reacted to the smile.

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Other pro-life advocates expressed outrage at lawmakers’ approval of the legislation under the guise that pregnant women should make a decision for a late-term abortion with a single abortionist alone signing off on it.

“The good intentions of this bill’s sponsors are gravely misplaced,” said Massachusetts Citizens for Life President Myrna Maloney Flynn, who asserted Boston Globe coverage of the bill failed to adequately provide readers with a “balanced” representation of its consequences.

“As written, their abortion-up-to-birth bill permits one physician to subjectively decide that any unborn infant can be killed in or outside of a hospital, even babies capable of surviving outside the womb and feeling pain within it,” Flynn said.

“Women experiencing unimaginable, heart wrenching pregnancy complications absolutely deserve all the support they need, but that support is not what this bill provides,” she added. “Instead, this bill ensures increased abortion industry profits and taxpayer-funded late-term procedures. The legislation promises that an already ominous shadow will grow even darker over the state of Massachusetts.”