The McCullough Foundation’s report summarizing its analysis of over 300 studies on known risk factors on the causes of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has concluded that one factor – “combination and early-timed vaccination” in infants and children – is the major driver of risk for ASD.

While other non-vaccine factors that parents have heard about for years – including being older parents, having had premature delivery, genetic predisposition, pre-birth drug exposure, and environmental toxins – have contributed to the sharp rise in autism in the United States, only combination and early-timed vaccination has emerged as the dominant catalyst of risk, “consistent across mechanistic, epidemiologic, and clinical evidence,” say authors, Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, et al in the report released today.

Screenshot: McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder

The researchers laid out the status of the debate over the causes of autism, the prevalence of which has now risen in this country to 1 in 31 children over the last two decades.

“For decades, public health officials have reported a relentless rise in childhood autism,” the authors said in a press release. “To date, the medical orthodoxy has attributed the epidemic to better screening and detection, while insisting that expanding vaccination schedules have been ruled out. Thousands of studies have explored genetic, environmental, and perinatal factors—but none have assembled all known risk factors.”

The researchers continued:

Among 136 studies evaluating childhood vaccines or their components, 107 (79%) found associations between immunization and autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders, while studies comparing vaccinated and completely unvaccinated cohorts consistently showed better overall health outcomes among the unvaccinated.

The data, they conclude, find that “combination routine childhood vaccination early in life constitutes the most significant modifiable risk factor.”

Highlighting the significance of the research, the authors assert that no previous study “has evaluated the safety of the entire cumulative pediatric vaccine schedule for neurodevelopmental outcomes through age 9 or 18 years.”

“Our report represents a major breakthrough through the iron grip of censorship imposed by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex on the issue of vaccination and autism,” Hulscher also wrote at Focal Points. “It also marks Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s first major return to the scientific literature in years—after enduring years of irrational attacks from the vaccine cartel.”



“Nearly all existing research has focused on a narrow subset of individual vaccines or components—primarily MMR, thimerosal-containing, or aluminum-adjuvanted products—meaning that only a small fraction of total childhood vaccine exposure has ever been assessed for associations with ASD or other NDDs [neurodevelopmental disorders],” the researchers note.

“Until now, discussion of autism has been dominated by commercial and ideological interests,” they add. “Our report opens a new era of open scientific inquiry about this public health matter that now adversely affects all of society and threatens the future of our civilization.”

Read the entire report here.