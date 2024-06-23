“It’s not a question of ‘if;’ it’s more of a question of ‘when’ we will have a bird flu pandemic,” said former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Appearing as a guest late last week on News Nation, Redfield said that, when bird flu (H5N1 avian flu) enters humans, it has a “significant mortality, probably somewhere between 25% and 50% mortality.”

“So, it's going to be quite complicated,” he warned, continuing his grim explanation:

Since 2019 we've had a progressive increase in bird flu in chickens and ducks and turkeys in our country. And since then, you've seen it now go into a number of mammals. It's now in over 25 different mammals … Why is that important is we know exactly what has to happen for bird flu to be infectious for humans and go human to human. Scientists in 2012 actually did experiments in the lab using gain-of-function research – which I'm not in favor of – but the scientists did it, and they figured the five amino acids that have to change in the key receptor in order for bird flu to gain a propensity to bind to the human receptor and then be able to go human to human, something that obviously happened with COVID … and then, of course, became a very infectious virus.

Redfield said the bird flu virus is currently “going through a lot of changes, and if, as it picks up some of these new receptors, it can get closer and closer to humans.”

He noted the virus has been reported in some cattle.

“You know, I'm concerned about that, because cattle live close to pigs, and a lot of times in flu, there's been a relationship of flu going from pigs to humans as it's trying to evolve in gaining the receptors that it needs to go human,” he added. “I'm much more concerned that this will happen in the laboratory through gain of function research.”

“Once the virus gains the ability to attach the human receptor and then go human to human, that's when you're going to have the pandemic,” he warned. “And as I said, I think it's just a matter of time.”

However, three internationally known physicians who have regularly called for an end to the government’s COVID mandates for shutdowns, mask-wearing, and mRNA injectables represented as “vaccines,” say the ominous predictions about bird flu amount to fearmongering.

Dr. Jane Orient, executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), expressed concern to Lumen-News that, given Redfield’s questionable record on COVID, “people are still listening to him.”

“There is no basis for saying that mortality will be so high,” she said, noting that “viruses, animals, and humans” have always been with us.

“What's different now is biowarfare research and awesome molecular biology techniques,” she explained. “Interesting how it was asserted for so long that nature did it with COVID! Maybe there is a university for viruses so they can ‘learn’ faster? Did animals ‘forget’ how to fight viruses and become immune to them?”

Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist and chief scientific officer at The Wellness Company, told One America News’ In Focus with Alison Steinberg this week that Redfield “is working off of very old statistics from Southeast Asia: patients not getting care, high inoculum, far more virulent forms of bird flu, and we've never had an American death due to bird flu. The current cases we have in the United States have been a very mild conjunctivitis, no pulmonary involvement.”

From OAN’s In Focus with Alison Steinberg

McCullough explained researchers at the U.S. Poultry Research Laboratory in Athens, Georgia, the University of Wisconsin, and Erasmus University in Rotterdam are all currently conducting gain-of-function research on bird flu.

“They are working to increase the host range of the virus in their research,” he added, noting that some of the research is being funded by the Gates Foundation.

“They're trying to get it to spread human to human,” he explained. “But what we're seeing in animals right now is PCR test positive, the animals aren’t particularly sick, and we're seeing no confirmation that they actually have animal fatal influenza pneumonia with the current strain.”

The “stated goals” of this research which, McCullough said, is supported not only by the Gates Foundation, but also by former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is “to create a human virus and then get ahead of it with bird flu human vaccines”:

This is dangerous, reckless gain-of-function research. It should be banned and shut down all over the world. We should not allow Fauci or Gates to fund this type of research. It was a disaster in the creation of SARS-CoV-2, and they're trying to create a potential disaster with bird flu.

In addition to Redfield, former government COVID coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx reemerged recently during an interview with CNN, declaring her recommendation for rigorous testing for all cows and dairy employees in America to prevent a bird flu crisis.

“We should be testing every cow, weekly,” Birx asserted, adding, “we could be pool testing every dairy worker.”

“Testing every animal would be colossally expensive,” Orient observed. “Who's to say how many tests are false positives?”

She added a massive testing program that might result in numerous false positives “could be a pretext for slaughtering most of our livestock for no good reason as part of the war on meat – and affordable food.”

Orient’s recommendation:

We need to cancel the panic, monitor for, and isolate, sick animals. Same for humans. Research and use repurposed drugs for treatment. Disqualify the people responsible for the COVID debacle. Allow free discussion of opinions. Destroy the dangerous viral stocks and secure the labs, and be aware of who's paying for the research.

Dr. Harvey Risch, professor emeritus of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine, also weighed in on Redfield’s dire prediction.

Risch, who appeared on Tuesday as a guest on Grant Stinchfield’s podcast, was asked whether the bird flu is “disease X,” a term that has been used as a placeholder for the next pandemic.

“No, it's propaganda X, not disease X,” Risch replied, explaining:

I think that what we're seeing is more of the same fearmongering that we've had for the last four years. If there is a bird flu epidemic, it will occur not because it evolved to be epidemic in humans, but because it was made to be epidemic in humans, and the fact that we have a bio weapons industry that is going whole hog, so to speak, on developing toxic, virulent, infectious agents that could create pandemics … Our bioweapons industry is responsible for creating the SARS-CoV-2 that created the COVID pandemic. And if they keep working with gain-of-function experiments to make a human infectious version of the bird flu, H5N1, then they're responsible, and they need to be held to account. We cannot have a society that mass produces toxic agents for the purpose of selling antidotes.

Risch, who also serves as chief epidemiologist for The Wellness Company, said, thus far, the bird flu that’s been passed from animals to humans has been a mild infection.

“Causing pink eye, probably because the people got it on their hands from handling animals, and rubbed their eyes or something like that,” he explained. “And one case of lung or respiratory infection that was also not severe – mild – and that is where it is at the moment.”

Risch emphasized that most of the animals who get bird flu have a mild illness, recover, “and they get immunity.”

“And that will, you know, after a decade or more, of all of these animals, mammals getting it, it will, they will all become more or less immune,” he explained. “It'll be low level, endemic, the way it has been, and that won't affect people unless the people have intimate contact with these animals, like dairy workers or someone. You know, there's a large number of dairy workers in the world, and the fact that only two of them have gotten H5N1, out of all of that intimate contact, means that it's not very transmissible.”

As for treatment, should more humans get bird flu, Risch said he and his colleagues believe hydroxychloroquine “will be very likely to be an effective and safe treatment drug for early treatment.”

Noting that “all the things that we said about COVID still apply,” he added, “Everybody should have vitamin D in their normal daily diets, and vitamin C if they like, and exercise, sunlight and the usual things.”

Risch stressed, however, that the seriousness of the path bird flu will take in humans depends on the gain-of-function scientists.

“There’s a limited number of genetic changes that would likely make this human to human transmissible,” he explained. “However, that won't happen unless humans do it. It will not evolve naturally to do that within the next 1,000 years, most likely. So, if that happens, one lab will be responsible. The first one that does that, and it gets out, will be responsible for it.”

What is essential, Risch observed, are “stronger penalties for crimes against humanity for scientists working with dangerous things that explode in their faces”:

This is something that we as a society cannot tolerate, and, if our Congress will not block this kind of research, would they need to be removed – immediately? This is the emergency here: that we're doing this research without controls – and it's actually impossible to keep completely controlled.

This content is solely for educational and discussion purposes. Any treatment undertaken for any illness should be discussed with a licensed medical professional.