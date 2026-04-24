National Parental Rights Group Founder: Homeschooling ‘One of the Last Remaining Spaces Where Parents Maintain Full Autonomy Over Children’s Education’
Connecticut Democrats’ attempt to gain control of homeschooling reveals a desire to “force homeschoolers into alignment with the same ideological materials and standardized assessments that have already sparked controversy in government schools,” Sheri Few, founder and president of United States Parents Involved in Education, wrote in an op-ed at The Hill last week.