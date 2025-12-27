The family has been under attack for decades in our nation.

Under the guise of “women’s rights,” the radical feminist movement has convinced many women that men – and, therefore, fathers – are unnecessary, and that children are an obstacle to women’s ability to achieve material success.

While many families in recent years have experienced the devastating influences of gender ideology, traditional families – headed by a mother and a father – are often mocked.

Despite its success over government-sponsored education, homeschooling families are frequently persecuted by government officials seeking to insert control over the parent-child bond.

Nevertheless, this weekend, the Church celebrates the great significance of the family.

Today, December 27, is the feast of St. John the Evangelist. As Jesus was dying on the cross, he provided the example to adult children of the importance of caring for their parents by asking his apostle John to care for his Mother after he left this earth (John 19:26–27).

On Sunday, we celebrate the Feast of the Holy Family – Jesus, Mary, and Joseph – together facing a jealous despot who sought the death of the new infant King.

Joseph protected his new family by obeying God’s messenger who instructed him in a dream to take the child and His mother into Egypt to escape the murderous Herod.

After Herod had died, Joseph again obeyed the Lord’s instructions to take his family from Egypt and ultimately settle in Galilee, in the town of Nazareth (Matthew 2:13-15, 19-23).

Carl E. Olson reminds us at The Dispatch of Pope John Paul II’s 1995 encyclical titled “The Gospel of Life,” in which the pope observed that “the family has a decisive responsibility as a community of life and love, founded upon marriage.” (paragraph 92)

“Within the family each member is accepted, respected, and honored precisely because he or she is a person,” St. John Paul II wrote, “and if any member is in greater need, the care he or she receives is all the more intense and attentive.”

“The family is truly the sanctuary of life: the place in which the gift of life can be properly welcomed and protected,” he continued. “As the domestic church, the family is summoned to proclaim, celebrate, and serve the Gospel of life … Parents recognize that children are a gift to both of them, flowing from their mutual gift of love. It is above all in raising children that the family fulfils its mission to proclaim the Gospel of life.”

A blessed Christmas season to all of our families!

