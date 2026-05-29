The nation’s leading abortion vendor is also a top provider of transgender medical interventions and a primary supplier of gender ideology sex education – details laid bare about Planned Parenthood in a new factsheet published by the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) and the pro-family American Principles Project (APP).

The new resource exposes the dangers Planned Parenthood presents to children and families as July 5th approaches – the day the organization will once again have access to federal funding as provided by President Donald Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill Act – unless Congress acts to prevent it.

When Trump signed the legislation into law last year, it had only removed Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood for one year, as pro-life organization Live Action explained. The ban on that funding ends on July 4.

Additionally, as reported March 31, the White House was allowing Title X family planning grants to continue to flow to Planned Parenthood.

New guidelines issued in April by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), however, now state that grantees of Title X funds cannot use abortion as a method of family planning.

ACPeds and APP are calling upon Congress to end Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding once and for all.

“With this resource, we hope to inform policymakers and urge Congress to examine important evidence regarding the harms and dangers of Planned Parenthood and remove any taxpayer funding from Planned Parenthood because it participates in the harming of minors,” the organizations announced Wednesday in a press statement. “Most importantly, we seek to inform American families about these practices.”

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Dr. Jill Simons, ACPeds executive director, explained that Planned Parenthood received about $832 million in taxpayer funding during 2024-2025, even though results of the Knights of Columbus/Marist poll in January found 54% of Americans oppose or strongly oppose using tax dollars to provide abortions within the United States and 69% oppose or strongly oppose taxpayer-funded abortions abroad.

“Planned Parenthood is one of the largest providers of sex-rejecting interventions to minors, including opposite-sex hormones and puberty blockers,” Simons also noted.

“With the release of our new fact sheet, we want to present evidence regarding Planned Parenthood’s harmful and life-threatening practices and urge Congress to defund them,” she added. “Children, mothers, and families deserve safe and compassionate care that does not deprive them of informed consent or seek to impose ideological beliefs. They deserve better.”

Dr. Michelle Cretella, who chairs ACPeds’ Adolescent Sexuality Committee, observed that, today, Planned Parenthood “operates more clinics providing sex-rejecting interventions to minors than ones providing abortions.”

“[N]early 80% of their clinics offer sex-rejecting procedures nationwide—more than the number of locations that offer abortion services,” Cretella underscored, noting that some clinics “exploit a legal loophole to affirm minors’ sex-identity distress without parental knowledge or consent.”

The factsheet observes that, in its 2022-2023 annual report, Planned Parenthood touted that 45 of its 49 affiliates provide cross-sex hormones.

“Strong concern regarding the irreversible impacts of these interventions has been growing among major health care institutions and is shared by those seeking to protect children, regardless of political affiliation,” Cretella said.

The ACPeds and APP factsheet also exposes that, in Fiscal Year 2025, Planned Parenthood “spent $72.6 million dollars on training 1.3 million participants in their gender ideology and sexually explicit sex ed programs.”

An excerpt from Planned Parenthood’s advice to parents on how to “talk about gender roles and stereotypes” with your child claims that when parents discuss marriage as being between a man and a woman around young children, they “send the message” that “anything else is wrong or not normal,” a situation that “can lead to mental health issues”:

Be mindful of how you talk around your kid, too. Talking to (or in front of) your daughter about growing up and having boyfriends or marrying a man (and vice versa) sends the message that girls are supposed to like boys, and boys are supposed to like girls, and that anything else is wrong or not normal. While kids this young don’t know their sexual orientation yet, assuming they’re straight could make them scared to come to you or feel bad about themselves later. This can lead to mental health issues, unhealthy relationships, and taking more health risks when they reach their teenage years.

Planned Parenthood’s influence in schools and in homes online should not be underestimated.

“In just two years, Planned Parenthood provided 30,000 courses to 10,000 educators, students, and parents through its online ‘Sex Ed To-Go’ program alone,” the factsheet reveals, adding that the organization, focused on abortion and gender ideology, “provides resources and curricula for teaching pre-school children as young as 3 years old about transgender ideology.”