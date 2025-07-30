The same pediatrics organization that has doubled down on its support for treating gender confusion in children with experimental drugs has now called for an end to religious and other nonmedical exemptions from childhood immunizations.

A policy statement published Monday in Pediatrics, the flagship journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), said the organization now “advocates for the elimination of nonmedical exemptions from immunizations as contrary to optimal individual and public health.”

Jesse Hackell, M.D., FAAP, et al, wrote that “routine childhood immunizations” are “an integral part of our public health infrastructure” that “provide direct protection to the immunized individual and indirect protection to children and adults unable to be immunized by reducing spread of vaccine-preventable diseases in the community.”

“The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) supports certification of immunization to attend child care and school as a sound means of providing a safe environment for attendees and employees of these settings,” the policy authors continued, adding that AAP is calling for “the elimination of nonmedical exemptions from immunizations as contrary to optimal individual and public health.”

Regarding overall nonmedical exemptions from immunization, AAP appears to hold high praise for the policies of several states, “such as Michigan,” with laws that require parents to receive education “about the benefits of vaccines and the risks and consequences of not receiving recommended childhood immunizations.”

“These requirements have resulted in a decline in the total number of exemptions requested and approved,” AAP touted.

When it comes to specifically religious exemptions, the policy authors appear perplexed by the “complexity” of faith beliefs.

“[I]t can be extraordinarily difficult to interpret what is meant when a perspective on vaccination is asserted to have a religious dimension,” AAP said, citing an NPR article from 2022 about Pope Francis’ statement that “health care is a moral obligation.”

The group apparently cited this NPR story to back up its statement that, “[i]n fact, the leaders of some religious groups have highlighted that vaccination can be one important way to protect oneself and one’s neighbors and have thus suggested that there is a moral or religious obligation to seek vaccination.”

Stressing how confounded it is over the issue of religious belief and its intersection with childhood immunizations, the organization posed a possible means to dismiss some of this “complexity,” specifically with the claim that those who seek religious exemptions are merely outliers of traditional faith groups.

“Perspectives on vaccines might be drawn from religious traditions that developed independently of the major world religions as well as from the diverse denominational perspectives that exist within major religions,” the policy states. “Just as with other types of doctrines, those related to vaccines might even be developed by small communities or individuals in ways that are completely independent from antecedent scriptural or doctrinal traditions but are, nonetheless, thought of as ‘religious’ commitments by those who hold them.”

Casting aside these “religious” issues, AAP concludes that “nonmedical exceptions based on religious belief can substantially limit the public health value of vaccine requirements for school attendance.”

“There is no practicable way for schools or other involved community partners to distinguish fairly among religious or other nonmedical claims,” the association says. “State-level policies that differentiate among these types of claims serve only to introduce opportunities for uneven application, which in turn leads inevitably to disparities in immunization coverage and schools that are less safe.”

AAP delivers its policy statement while its website boasts its corporate donors to its Friends of Children Fund. Many of its largest donations come from its Big Pharma “partners”:

In June, AAP President Susan J. Kressly, MD, FAAP condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling in United States v. Skrmetti that upheld Tennessee’s law protecting children from so-called “gender-affirming” drugs.

Kressly said her organization “remains unwavering in our support for transgender and gender-diverse youth and their access to the same standard of compassionate, evidence-based care as every other child.”

“Gender-affirming care is medically necessary for treating gender dysphoria and is backed by decades of peer-reviewed research, clinical experience, and scientific consensus,” Kressly claimed, adding that “[d]enying patients access to this care not only undermines their health and safety, it robs them of basic human dignity.”

Many physicians and grassroots medical freedom groups oppose vaccine mandates and say they undermine the foundational principle of informed consent.

“Informed consent for any medical procedure or treatment or vaccine is the bedrock of medicine and personal freedom,” Florida-based radiologist Avery Brinkley Jr. M.D. told Lumen-News. “This is now being violated in multiple ways but especially with 'vaccines' which have never been tested against placebos and the recipients' health not compared, until recently, to those who are unvaccinated.”

Daniel Stock, M.D., a functional family medicine physician who provides direct primary care in Indianapolis, told Lumen-News the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have all “failed terribly” at providing full informed consent about vaccines.

“I think the statement that gets most overlooked when people start talking about vaccines is we consider vaccines versus placebo, and of course, that is totally incomplete informed consent, because we have to give them informed consent on all alternatives to preventing and treating the disease,” Stock said, adding that the federal health agencies never “require people to do studies comparing vaccination to prevention using nutraceuticals, and treatment using nutraceuticals, where there is a wealth of data.”

Stock continued that, “unless you address the effects of the active form of vitamin D on acute disease, and the prevention with vitamin D, and the treatment that we've seen with measles with vitamin A, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin – unless you're giving somebody a complete informed consent on all of that, then we're not doing informed consent.”

“The quality of data supporting nutraceutical intervention and things like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine is a much, much, much higher quality of data on the hierarchy of research, then hierarchy of certainty than we have for any vaccine,” he emphasized, adding:

I tell people that I like the scientific method – that's my playground. But, you know, that sandbox is really dirty in the vaccine side, and we act like there's no other sandbox to go play in. Yeah, the other sandbox has got lots of white, pretty sand in it.

Abraxus Hudson, president of Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance, said AAP’s call for an end to non-medical exemptions shows “the vaccine cult is frustrated by dwindling uptake, resulting from the mass awakening that occurred when the deadly Covid shots were forced on society.”

Hudson explained:

There was never an official risk benefit analysis of the shots. Their safety and efficacy were unproven, individual risk factors were ignored, effective treatment solutions were suppressed, mandates were imposed, and even though injuries and deaths from the shots are counted in the millions, the suffering is officially ignored. That deadly setup was intentional, ongoing, and has been observed, and experienced, by millions. The resulting pendulum swing towards mass refusal of vaccines is a threat to the system that worships them; without consideration for their necessity, safety, or efficacy.

“Our rights to bodily autonomy, religious freedom, and informed consent, come from God, and have been codified in many documents throughout history,” Hudson said. “These rights are fundamental to humanity and non-negotiable.”

“Where there is risk, there must be choice,” he asserted.