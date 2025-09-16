Pope Leo XIV told some 9,000 pilgrims to St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday evening that “[i]n times of darkness, even when all outward appearances suggest otherwise, God does not abandon us.”

“Rather,” the Holy Father said, “it is precisely in these moments that we are invited more than ever to place our hope in the closeness of the Savior who never forsakes us.”

The pope presided at a special event of the Jubilee Holy Year titled the “Jubilee of Consolation,” which as Vatican News explains, is “dedicated to everyone who has endured moments of particular difficulty, bereavement, suffering, or hardship.”

During the prayer vigil, Pope Leo acknowledged tragic life events that bring us to a level of desolation that is beyond our human understanding:

We seek for someone to console us, and often find no one. At times, we even experience difficulty listening to the voices of those who sincerely wish to share our pain. This happens. There are situations in which words are not helpful and become almost meaningless. In such moments, perhaps only tears remain, but sometimes even these may have run dry.

“[T]ears,” the Holy Father noted, “are a language that express the deep feelings of a wounded heart. Tears are a silent cry for compassion and comfort. Moreover, they cleanse and purify our eyes, our feelings, and our thoughts. We should not be ashamed to cry; it is a way of expressing our sadness and our desire for a new world. Crying tells of our humanity, which is weak and tested, but destined for joy.”

Pope Leo recognized that those suffering traumatic losses “inevitably” ask questions about why there is so much pain and evil.

“Where does it come from? Why did it have to happen to me?” he said, describing the human experience.

“Sacred Scripture guides us on the journey from questioning to faith,” the pope nevertheless encouraged.

“There are, of course, questions that turn us in on ourselves, divide us internally and separate us from reality,” he observed. “There are thoughts that are not productive. If they isolate us and lead us to despair, they also demean our intelligence. It would be better, as in the Psalms, to turn our questions into pleas, lamentations and supplications for the justice and peace promised us by God. In this way, we build a bridge towards heaven, even when it seems we get no response.”

The Holy Father identified Jesus as “the bridge between God and man.”

“Where there is evil, we must seek the comfort and consolation that can overcome it and give it no respite,” he said. “In the Church, this means never being alone. Resting your head on a comforting shoulder, finding someone who cries with you and gives you strength is a medicine that we cannot do without, because it is a sign of love. Where pain is deep, the hope that comes from communion must be even stronger. And this hope does not disappoint.”

As Vatican News explains, the prayer vigil included two testimonies from women who have encountered tremendous suffering due to the violent death of a loved one.

One of the women, Diane Foley, is the mother of deceased American journalist James Foley – who was kidnapped, tortured, and publicly beheaded in August 2014 while working in Syria. Mrs. Foley shared her journey in the struggle to turn to God in her bitter anger. By seeking consolation from Mary, whose son was also killed despite his innocence, Foley said she was able to strengthen her faith and trust in God.

After much struggle, Foley ultimately requested to meet with Alexanda Kotey, one of the jihadists who had killed her son, when he was brought to trial in the United States.

Kotey apparently expressed "much remorse," Foley said, adding that "God gave me the grace to see him as a fellow sinner in need of mercy, like me."

The pope observed not only “personal pain,” but also “the collective pain in our own day.”

“Entire populations are crushed by the weight of violence, hunger and war, and they cry out for peace,” he said. “This immense cry challenges us to pray, take action to end all violence, and bring peace to those who suffer. Above all, it pleads with God, whose heart trembles with compassion, to bring his Kingdom.”

“Our loved ones who have been separated from us by sister death are not lost and do not fade into the void,” the Holy Father assured. “Their lives belong to the Lord, the Good Shepherd, who embraces them and holds them close. He will return them to us one day so that, together, we may enjoy eternal happiness.”