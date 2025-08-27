Pope Leo XIV encouraged Catholic legislators who gathered in Rome Saturday to allow St. Augustine of Hippo to be their guide in policy-making and to adopt his “vision of hope” as described in his work The City of God.

The pope told members of the 16th annual meeting of the International Catholic Legislators Network that, “as a leading voice of the Church in the late Roman era,” Augustine “witnessed immense upheavals and social disintegration.”

“In response, he penned The City of God, a work that offers a vision of hope, a vision of meaning that can still speak to us today,” he asserted.

The Holy Father explained that, in The City of God, Augustine “taught that within human history, two ‘cities’ are intertwined: the City of Man and the City of God.”

“These signify spiritual realities – two orientations of the human heart and, therefore, of human civilization,” he continued. “The City of Man, built on pride and love of oneself, is marked by the pursuit of power, prestige and pleasure; the City of God, built on love of God unto selflessness, is characterized by justice, charity and humility.”

The pope said that Augustine used these terms to urge Christians to allow “the values of God’s Kingdom” to permeate human society, “thereby directing history toward its ultimate fulfilment in God, while also allowing for authentic human flourishing in this life.”

“This theological vision can anchor us in the face of today’s changing currents: the emergence of new centers of gravity, the shifting of old alliances and the unprecedented influence of global corporations and technologies, not to mention numerous violent conflicts,” the Holy Father observed. “The crucial question before us believers, therefore, is this: how can we accomplish this task?”

Leo explained that, to answer that question, we must first consider what is meant by “human flourishing.”

“Today, a flourishing life is often confused with a materially wealthy life or a life of unrestricted individual autonomy and pleasure,” he noted. “The so-called ideal future presented to us is often one of technological convenience and consumer satisfaction. Yet we know that this is not enough. We see this in affluent societies where many people struggle with loneliness, with despair and a sense of meaninglessness.”

According to the Church, however, he said that real “human flourishing” refers to “the full development of a person in all dimensions: physical, social, cultural, moral, and spiritual.”

The pope observed that ‘[t]his vision for the human person is rooted in natural law, the moral order that God has written on the human heart, whose deeper truths are illuminated by the Gospel of Christ.”

When people live honorable lives in which they enjoy their possessions but also acknowledge their status as “children of God,” he added, they can achieve “authentic human flourishing.”

Such a state offers them “the freedom to seek truth, to worship God and to raise families in peace.”

The Catholic lawmakers met in Rome as part of the Vatican’s Jubilee Year 2025: “Pilgrims of Hope.”

Pope Leo noted the group’s “thought-provoking theme this year,” i.e., “The New World Order: Major Power Politics, Corporate Dominions and the Future of Human Flourishing.”

“In these words, I sense both a concern and a longing,” the Holy Father shared. “We are all concerned about the direction our world is taking, and yet, we long for authentic human flourishing. We long for a world where every person can live in peace, freedom and fulfilment according to God’s plan.”