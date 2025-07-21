After praying the Angelus Sunday at Castel Gandolfo, the papal summer residence, Pope Leo XIV once again expressed his grief over the deadly bombing of the only Catholic parish in Gaza, reiterating his call for “an immediate halt to the barbarism of the war.”

On Thursday, the Israeli military bombed the only Catholic parish in Gaza – Holy Family Church – killing three people and injuring nine others, including the church’s priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, a close friend of Pope Francis.

Regarding the attack itself, the Pope named the three victims:

I express my profound sadness regarding last Thursday’s attack by the Israeli army on the Catholic Parish of the Holy Family in Gaza City, which as you know killed three Christians and gravely wounded others. I pray for the victims, Saad Issa Kostandi Salameh, Foumia Issa Latif Ayyad, Najwa Ibrahim Latif Abu Daoud, and I am particularly close to their families and to all the parishioners.

“Unfortunately, this act adds to the ongoing military attacks against the civilian population and places of worship in Gaza,” the Pope noted, repeating his call “for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.”

The Holy Father said he was also appealing “to the international community to observe humanitarian law and respect the obligation to protect civilians, as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, indiscriminate use of force, and forced displacement of the population.”

Addressing “our beloved Middle Eastern Christians,” the Pope said he “deeply sympathise[s] with your feeling that you can do little in the face of this grave situation.”

Nevertheless, he assured them, “You are in the heart of the Pope and of the whole Church.”

Video courtesy of EWTN

Immediately following the bombing, Pope Leo took to social media to grieve “the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack.”

“I assure the parish community of my spiritual closeness,” he said. “I commend the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, and pray for their families and the injured. I renew my call for an immediate ceasefire. Only dialogue and reconciliation can ensure enduring peace!”

Following the attack, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) posted an announcement to the X platform, stating that “an initial inquiry” into the incident “suggests that fragments from a shell fired during operational activity in the area hit the church mistakenly.”

Nevertheless, the incident was to be the subject of a review, IDF stated, adding that it “directs its strikes solely at military targets and makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and religious structures, and regrets any unintentional damage caused to them.”

On Friday, the Holy See released a statement regarding the Pope’s telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu:

This morning, in his residence at Castel Gandolfo, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV spoke by telephone with His Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, following yesterday’s military attack by the Israeli army that struck the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, killing three people and injuring others, including some seriously.

“During the conversation, the Holy Father repeated his appeal for a renewed push for negotiations, a ceasefire and an end to the war,” the press statement continued. “He again expressed his concern about the tragic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, whose children, elderly and sick are paying an agonizing price.”

“Finally, His Holiness reiterated the urgent need to protect places of worship and, especially, the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel,” the statement concluded.

According to EWTN, Netanyahu initiated the call to the Pope. The Times of Israel also reported that the Prime Minister received an angry phone call from President Donald Trump following the incident.

The Prime Minister’s Office also released a social media post stating “Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza’s Holy Family Church.”

“Every innocent life lost is a tragedy,” Netanyahu’s office said. “We share the grief of the families and the faithful.”