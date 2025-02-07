“From the very beginning of our republic, America has always been a nation founded by people of faith, strengthened by the power of prayer, and united by four simple but very beautiful words: In God We Trust," President Donald Trump said in remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning.

Trump said America is now beginning a new era.

"After years of decline, Americans are re-asserting our true identity as a people ordained by God to be the freest and most exceptional nation ever to exist on the face of the Earth," he observed.

Reflecting on the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump said “it changed something in me, I feel.”

I feel even stronger. I believed in God, but I feel much more strongly about it. Something happened.

“So, today, we join our hearts and prayers in recommitting to putting our country first,” he said. “We have to put our country first, making America stronger and greater and more exceptional than ever before.”

“And we have to make religion a much more important factor now … And if we do that, it’s going to be — our job is just going to be much easier. It unifies people. It brings people together,” the president said.

"It was confidence in America's God-given destiny that pushed the pioneers to journey west and led Americans to end Slavery... defeat Communism...,” Trump continued. “We have to remember it's unyielding faith in America's mission that inspires us to make our country great again."

"These events remind us of how blessed we are to live in a nation that has thrived for two and a half centuries as a haven of religious freedom... My administration is absolutely committed to defending this proud heritage and I will ALWAYS protect religious liberty," the president vowed.

Trump signed an executive order to “protect the religious freedoms of Americans and end the anti-Christian weaponization of government.”

The order assigns Attorney General Pam Bondi as the head of a task force to end anti-Christian bias.

Trump also announced that, this week, he would be launching the White House Faith Office, led by Pastor Paula White.

“So, let’s bring religion back,” the president concluded. “Let’s bring God back into our lives.”