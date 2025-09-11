Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated today by an as-yet unknown assailant.

President Donald Trump was visibly upset during a video message tonight as he told Americans he was “filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk” at a school campus in Utah.

“Charlie inspired millions,” the president said, praising the young, passionate activist. “And tonight, all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror.”

Trump called Kirk “a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate in the country that he loved so much, the United States of America.”

“He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people,” he said. “He's a martyr for truth and freedom. And there has never been anyone who was so respected by youth.”

The president has in recent days reflected more deeply on the role of faith in the lives of Americans.

Speaking Monday at a hearing of his Religious Liberty Commission, for example, Trump announced that the Department of Education would soon be issuing guidance on the protection of the right to prayer in public schools.

In addressing the assassination of Kirk, the president also said the TPUSA founder was “a man of deep, deep faith.”

“And we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven,” he said. “Our prayers are with his wife Erika, the two young beloved children, and his entire family who he loved more than anything in the world. We ask God to watch over them in this terrible hour of heartache and pain.”

“This is a dark moment for America,” Trump emphasized, adding that Kirk had travelled across the country, “joyfully engaging with everyone interested in good faith debate.”

“His mission was to bring young people into the political process, which he did better than anybody ever, to share his love of country and to spread the simple words of common sense,” he noted. “On campuses nationwide, he championed his ideas with courage, logic, humor, and grace.”

The president observed that Americans and the media must “confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree, day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible.”

“For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals,” he asserted. “This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.”

The president vowed to find “each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country.”

Trump cited the most recent attacks on Americans, including the one on himself last year in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives,” the president stated. “Tonight, I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died: the values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law, and the patriotic devotion and love of God.”

“Charlie was the best of America,” Trump asserted. “And the monster who attacked him was attacking our whole country. An assassin tried to silence him with a bullet, but he failed. Because together we will ensure that his voice, his message, and his legacy will live on for countless generations to come.”

The president said that, as a result of the “heinous act” of Kirk’s assassination, “Charlie's voice has become bigger and grander than ever before.”

“May God bless his memory. May God watch over his family, and may God bless the United States of America,” he concluded.

The president ordered that, in honor of Kirk, the flag of the United States “be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, September 14, 2025.”