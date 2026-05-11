A national pro-life leader whose birth mother conceived him as a result of rape is praising the Trump administration’s launch of its new website devoted to life and “new and expecting mothers.”

Emmy Award-winning creative professional and international speaker Ryan Bomberger’s life has been deeply affected by the dismissal of babies conceived in rape – the 1% often used to rationalize all abortions.

Bomberger’s birth mother, however, chose life and adoption for her son, giving him the chance to become a husband, father, pro-life leader, author, and filmmaker.

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The co-founder and chief creative officer of the Radiance Foundation, Bomberger unveiled last week his latest project – Should Have Been Aborted, a book and documentary that chronicles how “triumph can rise from tragedy.”

“I grew up in your typical American home with two amazing parents and thirteen children of various hues and histories,” the author shares on his project’s website. “Ten of us were adopted. I was the first to be chosen and cherished by Henry and Andrea Bomberger. They simply wanted to love those that the world so easily discards.”

Image: https://theradiancefoundation.myshopify.com/products/should-have-been-aborted-by-ryan-bomberger

The launch of Bomberger’s book and premier of his documentary came just days before the Trump Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Mother’s Day its new website devoted to helping women give birth to healthy babies – regardless of how they are conceived.

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Moms.gov is a “first-of-its-kind resource” that aims to provide “guidance and information to support the health and well-being of mothers and their families,” HHS declared Sunday in a press release.

“This Mother’s Day, the Trump Administration is strengthening its commitment to America’s families by equipping mothers and fathers with the resources and information they need to build healthy, prosperous lives,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “Moms.gov delivers critical tools and support to help parents foster healthy pregnancies, strengthen young families, and create brighter futures for their children. This is how you Make America Healthy Again.”

Mothers who visit the Moms.gov platform can find information on:

Support services and health centers, including pro-life pregnancy care centers and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs)

Nutrition recommendations for mothers based on the MAHA-inspired U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) dietary guidelines

Information about “Trump Accounts” and “Trump Rx”

Parenting resources

Information about preconception health, mental health, breastfeeding, and adoption

The new site also addresses the concerns of women who may be struggling with addictions, infections, and other health conditions, such as diabetes and mental health symptoms, as well as workplace toxin exposures.

“To Make America Healthy Again means providing the chance for families to excel physically, mentally, and in their social and spiritual well-being,” HHS says. “Moms.gov is an important new federal resource in support of that goal.”

In comments to Lumen-News, Bomberger contrasts Moms.gov with the Biden administration’s abortion-laden ReproductiveRights.org.

“The difference between the Trump and Biden administrations’ approach to pregnancy is literally life versus death,” he asserts. “Moms.gov is a resource-rich site for women with plenty of pregnancy and pre-pregnancy help and adoption. It addresses healthy diet information for mothers and the harms of drug usage and STIs.”

Moms.gov, Bomberger adds, “is the polar opposite of the Biden ReproductiveRights.org which only heavily pushed abortion. Apparently, reproduction doesn’t include motherhood in a ‘progressive’ worldview. Biden’s effort never even mentioned the words ‘mom’ or ‘mother.’”

“There’s no such thing as unwanted. We’re all wanted by someone,” Bomberger observes on his site for Should Have Been Aborted. “My parents’ didn’t fixate on how I came to be, but loved me into who I was meant to be. I could’ve been another sad, nameless and faceless statistic. Instead, my story is the fringe case that gives shape to the injustice of abortion.”

“Brokenness becomes breakthrough when we believe that Christ makes us stronger than our circumstances.”