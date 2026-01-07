President Donald Trump created a firestorm Tuesday when he urged House Republicans to be “flexible” on the issue of restrictions on taxpayer funding of abortion when they negotiate with Democrats on Obamacare health insurance plans that have covered abortion.

During his remarks at a policy retreat, Trump encouraged Republicans to “let the money go – in the healthcare account or however you do it – let the money go directly to the people.”

“Now, you have to be a little flexible on Hyde,” Trump continued as he referred to the Hyde Amendment, a longstanding provision that blocks federal funds from being used for abortion services.

“You know that you got to be a little flexible. You got to work something. You got to use ingenuity. You got to work,” the president told Republicans.

Whitehouse.gov

The Hill explains that “a bipartisan group of senators” is attempting a deal to resurrect the COVID-era Obamacare subsidies that expired at the end of December and were the central issue Democrats used to keep the government shut down for 43 days.

While some states either require or allow Obamacare plans to cover abortions, Republican senators have insisted that no federal spending on these health insurance plans be used for abortion services.

National pro-life leaders – many who have touted Trump’s pro-life accomplishments – quickly took to social media to denounce his call for Republicans to be “flexible” on the issue of taxpayer funding of abortion.

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser called the president’s statement “an abandonment of a decades-long commitment to the Hyde Amendment.”

“If they do, they’re sure to lose this November,” she asserted, adding that “15 members of Congress who lost in 2010 can tell you Hyde is non-negotiable.”

Lila Rose, president of Live Action, said “No exceptions. No inch given,” in response to Trump’s call for the GOP to be “flexible.” “If you sacrifice Hyde, you sacrifice innocent human children.”

Screenshot: X

National pro-life leader Ryan Bomberger – an adoptee and an adoptive father – reminded all considering the president’s proposal that “abortion is NOT healthcare.”

“So, stop fearing what the Left is cheering!” he urged.

“No President Trump, we will NEVER compromise on the Hyde Amendment,” LifeNews.com posted. “NO taxpayer funding of abortions. Period.”

The pro-life news outlet also noted that the Hyde Amendment “has saved more than 2.6 million babies from abortion.”

Trump’s call for Republicans to be “flexible” on the Hyde Amendment provision comes nearly one year after his January 24, 2025 executive order titled “Enforcing the Hyde Amendment.”

“For nearly five decades, the Congress has annually enacted the Hyde Amendment and similar laws that prevent Federal funding of elective abortion, reflecting a longstanding consensus that American taxpayers should not be forced to pay for that practice,” the order reads. “However, the previous administration disregarded this established, commonsense policy by embedding forced taxpayer funding of elective abortions in a wide variety of Federal programs.”

“It is the policy of the United States, consistent with the Hyde Amendment, to end the forced use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion,” Trump ordered.

The president’s statement to House Republicans Tuesday also came as thousands of Americans plan to descend upon Washington, D.C. on January 23 for the annual March for Life 2026.