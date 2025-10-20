Trump supporters who value human life from the moment of conception fear the White House isn’t getting why in vitro fertilization (IVF) is unethical.

The president unveiled on Thursday his administration’s IVF policy that is now tied to his goal of bringing “American drug prices in line with the lowest prices paid by other developed nations,” according to a White House Fact Sheet.

An agreement “with one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fertility medications, EMD Serono,” the fact sheet noted, “will result in massive cost savings on fertility treatments.”

Several prominent Catholic and pro-life leaders are explaining, nevertheless, that, while the end goal of Trump’s policy is compassionate, the means is not “pro-life.”

“It’s a worthy and utterly human desire to want to have children of your own. I have the deepest sympathies for couples who have that desire but, for whatever reasons, are not able to have biological children of their own through natural means,” national pro-life leader Abby Johnson – a former Planned Parenthood director – told Lumen-News.

“In-vitro fertilization is not a pro-life avenue towards having children because more children will either be destroyed or frozen than will be born through this method,” Johnson explained. “There are likely millions of frozen embryos awaiting their chance at life due to IVF – and they may be destroyed before they get that chance. I urge President Trump to encourage adoption, fostering, and other avenues to build families and provide for those already with us.”

Ryan Anderson, president of the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center, also applauded Trump for his motivation to help Americans wanting to become parents. Nevertheless, he wrote at First Things, that the president’s plan amounts to making “something unethical (IVF) more widely practiced.”

“[T]here is a stark contrast between these motivations and the ethical challenges with IVF—challenges that most Americans know little, if anything, about,” he explained. “And that contrast was on vivid display during the White House policy announcement.”

Anderson noted that both Trump and Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) – who congratulated the president on this “most pro-IVF thing that any President in the history of the United States of America has done” – seemed unaware during the press conference of the fundamental ethical issues IVF entails.

“An IVF industry representative praised the president for the new policy, showing crony capitalism is alive and well,” Anderson observed, adding, “RFK Jr. told President Trump that Trump ‘was doing God’s work’ in promoting IVF. Falsehoods were repeated about the Alabama court ruling that initiated this most-recent wave of IVF frenzy.”

When a reporter asked Trump to respond to members of the pro-life community who have concerns about IVF, the president “seemed unaware that there were concerns,” Anderson pointed out, quoting him: “I don’t know about the views of that . . . I think this is very pro-life. You can’t get more pro-life than this.”

“But IVF as practiced today entails massive killing and freezing of embryonic human beings,” Anderson asserted. “IVF doesn’t treat underlying causes of infertility and doesn’t respect the dignity of the human person in his or her creation, where people should be begotten, not made.”

And Anderson is concerned infertility industry doctors may not be informing their vulnerable patients of the “human costs” of IVF.

“For one birth, doctors might create ten to twenty embryos, transfer several of the ‘most promising,’ freeze the rest, and if more than one implants, abort the others,” he explained. “So the typical IVF cycle results in multiple dead and frozen embryos. And unlike in European nations, there are almost no laws in America regulating how many embryos can be created or destroyed, or how frozen embryonic human beings can be treated.”

John Yep, president of the prominent Catholics for Catholics national organization, agreed he both “understand[s] and applaud[s]” Trump’s “desire to help families have more children.”

In a statement posted to social media Friday, Yep – whose organization prides itself on being an “official Catholic partner with the White House” – continued his explanation of why faithful Catholics differ with Trump’s perspective:

As St. John Paul II said, “Nothing is worth more than the life of a child.” However, the means cannot justify the end. In this noble desire is buried a grave evil. IVF is immoral in its separation of the procreative act with the conjugal act which undermines the very nature of sexual relations. The subsequent storing of human embryos in freezers followed by the discarding of “leftover” embryos makes the heart of Christ weep.

“Babies don’t belong in freezers,” Yep asserted. “They belong between the loving arms of a father and mother, fruit of the sacred marital act between them. This is not merely a ‘Catholic issue,’ as this immoral action is an affront to the Natural Law itself. All men and women of good need to speak up and urgently oppose this action.”