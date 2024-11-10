Many Democrats are engaging in the highest level of finger-pointing to cast blame for Donald Trump’s stunning defeat of Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

But one strategist took her entire party to task for failing to relate to the American people and represent Democrats as the party of “common sense.”

Appearing as a guest Thursday on CNN, Julie Roginsky said she was speaking “some hard truths” to her fellow Democrats:

This is not Joe Biden's fault. It's not Kamala Harris's fault. It's not Barack Obama's fault. It is the fault of the Democratic Party in not knowing how to communicate effectively to voters.

We are not the party of common sense … which is the message that voters sent to us … for a number of reasons.

We don't know how to speak to voters. When we address Latino … voters as Latinx, for instance, because that's the politically correct thing to do, it makes them think that we don't even live on the same planet as they do.

When we are too afraid to say that, hey, college kids, if you're trashing a campus in Columbia University because you are unhappy about some sort of policy, and you're taking over a university and you're trashing it and preventing other students from learning – that that is unacceptable.

But we're so worried about alienating one or another cohort in our coalition that we don't know what to say when normal people look at that and say – wait a second, I send my kids to college so they can learn, not so that they can burn buildings and trash lawns, right? And so on and so forth.

When we put pronouns after names and say she/her, as opposed to saying, you know what, if I call you by the wrong pronoun, call me out. I'm sorry, I won't do it again. But stop with the virtue signaling, and just speak to people like they're normal.

There's nothing I'm going to say … that I'm not going to say to you, that I'm not going to say to somebody else. I speak the same language to everybody.

But that's not what Democrats do. We constantly try to parse out different ways of speaking to different cohorts, because our focus groups, our polling shows that so-and-so appeals to such and such.

That's not how normal people think. It's not common sense. And we need to start being the party of common sense again.